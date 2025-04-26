BBC Contributor Calls for Burning Jews “Like Hitler Did”

According to The Telegraph, a journalist who appears prominently on the BBC’s Arabic channel to report from Gaza called for Jews to be burned “as Hitler did.”

Samer Elzaenen has appeared on BBC Arabic more than a dozen times since the conflict erupted following the October 7 Hamas attacks on southern Israel.

He reported live last month and his dispatches have included reports from the Nuseirat refugee camp in June last year, after an Israeli military operation to rescue four hostages, held by Hamas, led to hundreds of Palestinian deaths.

The Palestinian journalist has also repeatedly described the Hamas terrorists who carried out the October 7 attacks as “resistance fighters”, including those who targeted young music fans at the Nova festival.

The BBC is allegedly a respected mainstream news outlet.

His social media posts single out Jews, calling for violence against them. Here are two of them, but there were a lot more.

In a Facebook post in July 2022, Samer stated: “When things go awry for us, shoot the Jews, it fixes everything.”

Elzaenen has also appeared to call for a repeat of the Holocaust, stating on Facebook in May 2011: “My message to the Zionist Jews: We are going to take our land back, we love death for Allah’s sake the same way you love life. We shall burn you as Hitler did, but this time we won’t have a single one of you left.”

The BBC stated that they were unaware of these posts and condemned antisemitism. They added that he wasn’t on staff. He was a contributor. However, since he is Palestinian and there are many posts, you’d think they would have checked.

Picture One. The BBC is accused of anti-semitism in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Picture Two ‘We’ll burn Jews like Hitler did’, says BBC reporter in Gaza. #DefundtheBBC pic.twitter.com/Ss8G5aqQhR — Marcus Agrippa (@AgrippaSPQR) April 26, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email