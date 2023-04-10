BBC Objects to Twitter Label of ‘Government-Funded Media’

Twitter labeled more government media as government-funded media. The BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation), NPR, Voice of America, and PBS are all government-funded media, and they don’t like the label, even though it’s accurate.
NEW 🚨 Twitter has now labelled NPR, BBC, Voice of America and PBS as “Government Funded Media” pic.twitter.com/6FxASrtl6K
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 9, 2023
The BBC protested the accurate label. All they have to do to eliminate the branding is stop taking government funding and serving as their mouthpiece.
You have to love Elon Musk’s response to BBC below.
What does BBC stand for again? I keep forgetting.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2023
New bumper sticker: BOYCOTT government funded media. It WILL poison your mind.
Same battle in Australia with the ABC radio and tv. Very liberal bias and we all get stuck supporting it.
It was bad even under a very conservative government. Basically such are sacred cows. Those that run public stuff seem very arrogant and self-entitled, and don’t want to be questioned by the very people who pay them.
High time someone labels them for what they are.
