Iran Launches a Multi-Front Assault on Israel, MSM Will Not Call Attackers “Terrorists”

Iran kicked off a multi-prong attack on Israel. Various groups are launching the attacks from different fronts, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and others.

The Jerusalem Post reports that Iran is behind the attacks although some of the rockets are coming from Syria and Lebanon.

“A week of attacks on Israel, including rockets fired from Lebanon, Gaza and Syria, represents the manifestation of an Iranian strategy to confront Israel with multiple threats on different fronts. Although different groups may be behind the attacks from those places, these groups are likely all linked to Iran,” The Jerusalem Post reports.

This shouldn’t be a surprise with the fools we have leading the US and driving Europe into utter misery without the energy they need.

Seventy-one million people around the world are displaced.

Despite all the attacks on Israel, ABC, CBS, NBC will not call the attackers “terrorists.”

