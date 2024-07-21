Beachgate Christie Demonizes DJT Days After He Almost Died

Chris Christie went on the insane show The View to lie about Donald Trump. There is something seriously wrong with Christie. Donald Trump was nearly killed, and this fool goes out demonizing him days later. Does he want him killed?

Christie told the audience to vote for the old guy with dementia.

Trump bravely stood before throngs of anonymous people today without fear.

Donald Trump said at the Grand Rapids speech today, “They say I’m a threat to democracy. I took a bullet for democracy.”

Some of the commenters on this thread asked if “Christie was hungry. He looks hungry.” Another person wrote, “I don’t think it was an act when he stood up with a fist after almost having his head blown off.” One commenter wrote: “The view? Looks like you’ve hit rock bottom.”

Donald Trump is an actor. It’s when he opens his mouth that the acting becomes more difficult. The media completely failed the American people during the convention and bought every line from the campaign hook, line, and sinker. pic.twitter.com/xoq00QpXb1 — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) July 20, 2024