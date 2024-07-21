Keith Olberman Smears DJT with the Ear Truther Lie

Crazy Keith Olberman is an ear denier, claiming Donald Trump was not shot in the ear, and he presented no evidence. Other than watching it live and the Secret Service saying it happened, there is no evidence.

Dr. Ronny Jackson came out with an official report today. Donald Trump almost died. He came less than a quarter inch from having his head exploded live on TV.

You can count on Keith to act like a lunatic.

Watch:

There’s election deniers and above that, there’s Keith Olberman . You have your lunatic, Dems. He’s right here. https://t.co/rT2PDzfaYx — Derek Johnson (@deejer4) July 19, 2024

Per @JuliaEAinsley, a Secret Service spokesman confirms Trump was struck by a bullet, not a piece of glass — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) July 19, 2024

He joins the other crazies on MSNBC spreading the nonsense.

Democrat Donor Reid Hoffmann’s Strategist Plotted the Ear Truther Story

Semafor reported that Reid Hoffmann’s top strategist told media to claim the Saturday attempted assassination was staged:

The top political adviser to Democratic mega-donor Reid Hoffman suggested that the attack on Donald Trump could have been “staged,” even as Hoffman was criticized for joking before Saturday’s attack about Trump becoming a “martyr.”

The adviser, Dmitri Mehlhorn, apologized for his remarks after Semafor published this story and said his email laying out his claims was “drafted without consultation from team members or allies.”

Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, whose net worth is reportedly $2.5 billion, joked at last week’s billionaire confab in Sun Valley that he wished he had made Trump “an actual martyr.” Sunday, he said on X that he was referring to “accountability to the rule of law” and that he’s “horrified and saddened” by the attack.

Democrats are desperate, and they’ve become incompetent in their greatest skills – lying and smearing.