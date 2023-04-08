Bearded Man Fronts Women’s Swimwear Brand

“Transgender,” non-binary activist Deni Todorovič is fronting the iconic Australian women’s swimwear company Seafolly.

A bearded man is the women’s swimwear company’s first “transgender” representative.

Some say it’s a comedown from supermodels like Gigi Hadid and Miranda Kerr.

He’s the first trans ambassador, and the marketing officer said, “it’s the first time of many more to come.”

“I couldn’t be more honored,” said the male representative of women’s swimwear. He uses the pronouns they/them.

There was a lot of backlash, but the company hit back. They don’t want him called an ambassador.

Seafolly And Todorovič Respond Angrily

On Friday, the swimwear giant condemned the abuse and stated that the global ambassador and face of the brand was British model Joanna Halpin. They use personalities, it seems, and Todorovič is a personality.

On Thursday, Todorovič shared an allegedly powerful video at news.com.au. He was especially irritated by a comment that he was “trying to eradicate biological women.”

“Let’s be clear about comments like this: yes, I see them, and yes, they do affect me, but I try not to let them,” they began.

“I’m going to give this person a little education. Some women do have penises; some trans women don’t feel the need to have any kind of gender [reassignment] surgery. Some of them can’t afford it. Women come in all different shapes and sizes.

“I’m also not trying to eradicate women, darling…I’m wearing bikini bottoms…I’m wearing bikini bottoms which are basically Speedos – which, last time I checked, people with penises wear Speedos.

