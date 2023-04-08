Biden Goes to War With Gas-Powered Cars

The Biden administration has an odd priority as our economy and dollar struggle, inflation soars, war threatens, and our borders are opened. The Bidenistas are concerned about gas-powered cars.

The Biden Environmental Protection Agency will propose new rules to cut vehicle emissions pollution dramatically.

Reuters reported the proposed rules will cover the 2027 through 2032 model years. Environmental groups and some automakers think the proposal will result in at least 50% of the U.S. vehicle fleet by 2030 being electric or plug-in hybrids. This is in line with President Joe Biden’s goal in 2021.

The tyrants in D.C. haven’t yet decided to ban the sale of gas-powered cars.

People wonder if the rules will be as stringent as California’s. California will be at 68% zero emissions in 2030.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing nearly all automakers, including Ford Motor (F.N), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), and Toyota Motor (7203.T), said Thursday the industry backs the shift to EVs. “The question isn’t whether it can be done; it’s how fast can it be done.”

China controls the metals that electric cars require. We would become dependent on them if this insane administration has its way by electrifying everything. The grid can’t handle it, either.

Electrifying everything as feasible is The Big Lie.

