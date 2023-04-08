Central Banks Are Buying a Lot of Gold

By
M Dowling
-
1
10

Nothing to see here! Central Banks are buying a lot more gold. Under Bidenistas, nations worldwide are de-dollarizing or planning it. The US days of the dollar as the reserve currency are ending.

The problem is gold is no bargain either.

Additionally, the debt-to-income ratio on FHA loans is 44%. That’s not good.

Texas is looking to go to the gold standard, but the economy is great. Just ask Joe Biden.

We also don’t save any longer, we can’t afford to, and the money blown to help the economy was a disaster. By the way, does anyone know how much gold is in Fort Knox? It hasn’t been audtied in a very long time.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
20 seconds ago

When the Manure hits the fan you can’t eat Gold.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz