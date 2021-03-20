Beautiful sight! Mark Levin eviscerates ‘utterly contemptible’ Jake Tapper









If anyone deserves evisceration, it is Jake Tapper. It’s nice to see someone finally do it.

Democrats and their HR1 bill obviously want to do everything possible to make our elections like those of a Banana Republic. It’s obvious. They are even trying to overturn the election of a New York Republican (Rep. Meeks) based since it was only 6 votes.

So when Democrats lie it is particularly infuriating.

Jake Tapper a couple days ago stated on his show that “Texas is the latest state where Republicans suddenly want to make it more difficult to vote. They just rolled out two dozen bills that could restrict absentee ballots. They could limit voting hours, purge voter rolls faster and more.”

He knows that is utterly ridiculous. In fact, Blacks vote proportionately in much higher numbers than Whites.

He continues, “All this to crack down on the widespread voter fraud that does not exist, a crackdown largely motivated by Donald Trump’s big election lie. Critics of these types of bills popping up nationwide call it modern day Jim Crow.”

Tapper is not a newsman, just a propagandist for the hard-left.

Watch Levin call him out:

