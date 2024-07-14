Beautiful Tribute: Man Murdered at Trump Rally Took the Bullet To Protect His Family

By
M DOWLING
-
2
45

A hero father was murdered at the Trump rally last night.  This statement on Facebook is from his daughter, Allyson. Her father died protecting his family. It is truly heartbreaking.

This is a beautiful tribute to her father. He sounds like a wonderful person.

The man who died, Corey Comperatore was the former fire Chief of Buffalo Township.

This was his last post:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz