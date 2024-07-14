Beautiful Tribute: Man Murdered at Trump Rally Took the Bullet To Protect His Family

A hero father was murdered at the Trump rally last night. This statement on Facebook is from his daughter, Allyson. Her father died protecting his family. It is truly heartbreaking.

This is a beautiful tribute to her father. He sounds like a wonderful person.

The man who died, Corey Comperatore was the former fire Chief of Buffalo Township.

BREAKING: The Trump rally attendee who was murdered yesterday by Matthew Crooks has been identified as Corey Comperatore. A family member has released a statement on their Facebook page about the situation. Prayers up for Corey and his family. pic.twitter.com/WAK9p4xuUw — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) July 14, 2024

This was shared by Helen Comperatore, wife of Corey Comperatore, the Trump supporter killed at the rally yesterday. Please pray for this family. May God bless them and keep them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KmC4FDuIVG — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) July 14, 2024

This was his last post:

Wow this is so tragic. This was the last X post made by Corey Comperatore, the innocent Trump supporter who was shot and killed at the Trump rally yesterday. He replied to @catturd2 and said he was at the Trump rally in Butler, PA! https://t.co/6QHejekGSS pic.twitter.com/Fas9G2QVLd — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 14, 2024