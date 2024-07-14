Illegal Alien Stabs His 2 Children to Death, Attempts to Kill Wife

Victor Manuel Gomez-Acosta is a Mexican national here illegally. He murdered his two daughters and attempted to kill his wife, the mother of the children. He was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree homicide. He was also charged with operating under the influence after being arrested in Abbotsford, Wisconsin.

The Colby-Abbotsford Police Department said that two children were found dead at the scene with stab wounds. The adult woman was also stabbed but was given medical care.

According to WQOW, the victims are Gomez-Acosta’s wife and daughters. The children were found in one of their bedrooms. One had been stabbed 16 times and the other 20 times. His wife was reportedly stabbed approximately 17 times, with one of the wounds cutting her vocal cords.

Gomez-Acosta was found inside the residence and was apprehended. He was later transported to a medical center after police found self-inflicted stab wounds.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Fox News Digital that Gomez-Acosta is in the country illegally. It has placed a detainer on him following his arrest on July 9. A detainer is a request that, once released from custody, he be transferred to ICE for deportation.

The Marshfield News Herald called him an Abbotsford man and did not mention his illegal status. They wrote:

Clark County Circuit Judge Lyndsey Boon Brunette set a $1 million cash bail Tuesday when Gomez Acosta appeared for a bail hearing. Boon Brunette also ordered Gomez Acosta to have no contact with the woman he stabbed, any of her biological family and any children under the age of 16. Boon Brunette also ordered Gomez Acosta to maintain absolute sobriety.

He’s not getting out, but why give him bail under any conditions?

Why is he here? What happened to “If we save just one life?”

