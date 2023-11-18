Becoming Communists Even in Business Schools

We found that 90% of the top 10 business schools, and that was our survey, the top 10 ranked, so the most influential, have some sort of programming and about 60% have mandatory programming. So it’s fairly entrenched. It reflects what’s also happening in medical schools and higher education. Business schools have not been spared. ~ William Jacobson

Legal Insurrection and their sister organizations follow about 700 universities, keeping track of Marxist ESG and CRT taught in these schools. Their recent study found that the top ten US Business schools teach ESG and CRT. Each ideology subverts capitalism, white people, and America. It divides American along racial lines, claiming America was built on racism.

“The embrace by top business schools of CRT and its ideological offshoots, such as DEI and so-called ‘anti-racism,’ reflects how deeply the racialization of education has advanced, including in professional schools. There is almost no place in the education system, from K-12 to professional schools, that has been left unscathed by racial demonization,” CriticalRace.org and Legal Insurrection founder William A. Jacobson told Fox News Digital.

“CRT and its offshoots tear at the fabric of society, pitting people against each other based on group identity. If you wanted to tear this country apart, what would you do differently than pit people against each other based on race and ethnicity? It’s sad that even business schools have fallen prey to these ideologies,” Jacobson told Stuart Varney on Fox Business.

“We see that corporate Human Resources departments have become advocates of racial preferences in the name of DEI,” Jacobson said. “It is no coincidence that corporations are subjecting employees to the types of race shaming and guilt-by-association training that started on campuses. That rising business leaders are being trained in this ideology is a bad omen for the future of non-discrimination in business.”

Many future business leaders are also taught by people trained in CRT and/or DEI-related practices, as six schools mandate faculty and staff training.

DESTROYING CAPITALISM

“It is no surprise that ESG goes hand-in-hand with CRT at business schools. While the two doctrines are distinct, each seeks to subvert its host for ideological purposes. In the case of CRT and its offshoots, the purpose is to deconstruct society to replace a constitutional focus on individual rights with a group identity construct. With ESG, the purpose is to replace traditional shareholder economic value with political value. In both cases, it represents an ideological perversion of education,” Jacobson said to Stuart Varney.

“We don’t know what view they’ll come out with, but we know what they’re being taught, and they’re being pushed to adopt a racialized view of society. A society that is systemically racist, that there’s all sorts of hidden racism wherever you go in society. So they’re being pushed into a very radicalized position that has potential implications for our society because these are the people who are going to run corporations.

“And as we’ve seen, the college graduates go on, and they turn their corporations into just as woke as they were in college. So I think this is a real threat to the business environment that is existing, and one that is underappreciated,” Jacobsen told Varney.

Jacobsen continued outlining a brief history. “It was about 30, almost 40 years in the making. It developed from what’s called Critical Legal Theory. And it’s a theory that our system is inherently corrupt. That the legal aspects of our society are meant to reinforce these systems of power. And sometime in the late 1980s, people began to substitute race for the old Marxist class analysis.

“So CRT is basically the Marxist class analysis substituting race for class. And it’s been something that’s caught on, and it really started on the campuses, and now it’s moved outward.”

The study focused on the U.S. News rankings of the top 10 business schools, with Booth School of Business at University of Chicago, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, Stanford University, Stephen M. Ross School of Business at University of Michigan, School of Management at Yale University, and Stern School of Business at New York University making the cut for the current school year.

While the Left sells Marxism as a pure, more moral system than capitalism, it is the worst system. It is totalitarian and is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of millions of people.

