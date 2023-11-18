J6 Provocateur John Sullivan Convicted on all 7 Counts

A federal jury Thursday in Washington decided Utah activist John Earle Sullivan didn’t just document the U.S. Capitol Riot; he was a participant.

Fox 13 reports: The prosecution used Sullivan’s own videos and words against him. He was heard on recordings encouraging the mob, at one point telling rioters, “I have a knife. I have a knife. Let me up.”

In August, his brother James told National File that leftist infiltrator John Sullivan, known as “Jayden X,” was part of a coordinated operation that included Ray Epps to create chaos at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020. It is not confirmed.

According to investigative reporter Jordan Fischer, the jury convicted Sullivan of all seven counts. That includes three charges related to carrying a weapon – a knife – and counts accusing him of interrupting Congress as it voted to certify the U.S. presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to Fisher, the judge ordered that Sullivan be held in custody while he awaits sentencing.

Court records say he sold his video footage to news outlets for $90,000.

He claimed to be a journalist and supporter of Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement and was convicted Thursday on all charges against him in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to court records, John Earle Sullivan, 29, will be taken into custody until his sentencing. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth ordered him remanded.

It only took the jury a few hours to convict him.

The charges included felony obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder.

Sullivan shot one of the most infamous videos of Jan. 6, showing the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt, and sold the rights to several media outlets, including NBC News.

“I was only observing,” Sullivan said in his trial testimony. “I followed the crowd. I’m there to document.”

This guy was everywhere, inciting the crowd, including on film [with a woman named Jade Sacker who claimed to be a CNN and NPR reporter. She did appear with Anderson Cooper on his show at one point].

But the government said that shooting video was just a “ploy” for Sullivan and played video after video of him urging on the mob on Jan. 6, NBC News reported.

“I’m gonna side with anyone who is ready to rip this s— down,” Sullivan said in one quote cited by prosecutors. “I brought my megaphone to instigate s—,” he said in another video, adding that he wanted to “make those Trump supporters f— s— up.”

The judge has yet to schedule a sentencing hearing in Sullivan’s case

Rolling Stone reported that his language was so violent and dangerous that Black Lives Matter voted him out.

John’s father is “Retired” Major General Kevin J. Sullivan of the U.S. Airforce. He was caught in a shady deal transferring nuclear fuses via Taiwan. The official paperwork swept it under the rug, and sent him off with a slap on the wrist. Forced retirement? Acting Air Force Secretary Michael Donley told NBC News at the time, “I cannot ignore the breach of trust.”

Sullivan went on to take a lucrative job brokering military contracts

