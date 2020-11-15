Before fake news media lies to you, watch what really happened in DC

Independent reporter Drew Hernandez wrote on Twitter, “Antifa and BLM took a massive L tonight in DC.”

“It appears the revolution may be postponed until further notice until they can recover from being tossed around by the Proud Boys,” Hernandez says.

Let me be clear, so the fake news media doesn’t spin this: Antifa was calling for a brawl all day, Hernandez wrote on Twitter.

Antifa and BLM were tormenting Trump supporters all day, but mostly at night. They come out in full gear, with weapons, like the criminals they are to hide in darkness and behind masks.

Earlier clash by the unifying Biden Bros:

DC: Earlier Proud Boys clashed with Antifa after Antifa was strategically targeting Trump supporter’s hotels and attacking Trump Supporters pic.twitter.com/5s4Snp9ZZw — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 15, 2020

Black Lives Matter protesters confronted Trump supporters at a rally near the White House. One of the women yelled, “Radical revolution changes the world B*TCH.”

During a confrontation between Trump supporters and a group of Black Lives Matter protesters, a woman yells out, “Radical revolution changes the world B*TCH,” Tatum Report journalist Drew Hernandez was on the scene. In the video below, you can hear and see the female Trump Supporter cry in fear…

DC: Trump supporters attacked by Antifa and BLM Antifa and BLM hit, throw eggs and unknown liquids at Trump Supporters walking through BLM Plaza You can hear see and hear the female Trump Supporter cry in fear pic.twitter.com/No1QDp4KLd — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

MOPPING THE FLOOR WITH ANTIFA

If the police or Bill Barr and the FBI won’t do it, someone has to. The Proud Boys, or is it the Poor Boys, mopped the floor with an Antifa. Watch the rest of the videos to see what was going on all day and night to see why.

DC: Proud Boys absolutely MOP Antifa with the floor in response to Antifa causing anarchy in the streets attacking Trump Supporters pic.twitter.com/PFbKzlODNO — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 15, 2020

The monsters were robbing Magas all day. They robbed and vandalized this black man’s pop up shop and police moved in after the deed was done.

DC: Antifa and BLM rob and vandalize a black man’s MAGA merch pop up shop pic.twitter.com/skGLvTPv2l — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 15, 2020

They threw projectiles and fireworks at the Trump supporters while they were trying to eat. Police are not allowed to intervene if they are even around.

DC: Antifa and BLM throw explosive projectiles at Trump Supporters eating dinner Trump supporters can be seen fleeing into the building for their safety There seems to be strategic attacks by Antifa on Trump Supporter occupied buildings pic.twitter.com/BxBOXnVfj3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 15, 2020

Here you can see Antifa and BLM mace and beat a Trump supporter. They like to isolate and attack like the cowards they are.

DC: Antifa and BLM physically assault a Trump Supporter by macing him and beating him over the head with a flag pole pic.twitter.com/FG63zpe7Tl — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 15, 2020

BLM spewing vile and racist rhetoric:

DC: “You’re a C**N!” BLM leftists spewing vile and racist rhetoric towards a black female Trump Supporter Is this the “unity” @JoeBiden spoke of that the left is advocating for? pic.twitter.com/TpmtR9DebU — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

They threw things and shone lights up at windows of The Capital Hotel to intimidate Trump supporters. Police? They are made to stand down.

occupying – sorry, it’s absolutely insane out here right now — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

They threatened and intimidated an older man. Where are the police? Mayor Browser won’t let them do their job:

DC: BLM and Antifa threaten and intimidate an elderly Trump Supporter out of BLM Plaza Unknown liquids can be seen being thrown on the elderly man, also attempts to hit him with an American flag pic.twitter.com/RU9hXGzmD2 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

Bullying is their favorite. They look for people they can separate from the groups or are separate, and then they get them from behind or bully them.

DC: A young Trump Supporter flees for his safety as Antifa militants threaten him away from their march towards BLM Plaza pic.twitter.com/vcCSKyFvtK — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

They damage a brand new car.

DC: Antifa militants swarm and begin to hit a Trump Supporters Jeep as he attempts to drive around traffic pic.twitter.com/nB25MnntOL — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

This young man was assaulted for nothing.

DC: A man was physically assaulted in front of Union Station His face is bloodied from the physical assault pic.twitter.com/Dxz2BS1ytB — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

SOME RESPONSES FROM THE TATUM REPORT

I left out their names.

Why do these people feel the need to attack others for having different beliefs? These people are animals with no home training. They aren’t fighting for anything but chaos and destruction. They attack innocent people without cause and have no respect for themselves or others. Next time have the military there to protect the people against anti and BLM.

~~~

I’m so mad right now.THIS IS AMERICA AND AS OF RIGHT NOT WE HAVE THE RIGHT AND FREEDOM TO VOTE AND SUPPORT WHO WE WANT. THIS TYPE OF BEHAVIOR IS NOT HUMAN, AND THESE ANIMALS NEED TO BE JAILED…PEOPLE ARE SHOWING WHO THEY REALLY ARE IN THESE TIMES. A BUNCH OF ANGRY, UNTAMED,NO MORALS…UNCAGED ,UNTRAINED ANIMALS. PERIOD. THESE BEHAVIORS REMIND ME OF EACH PURGE MOVIE. THIS IS REVEALING PEOPLE’S TRUE HEART AND SHOWS WHEN PEOPLE ARE SCARED AND MAD ..THEY WILL DO UNHUMAN THINGS.WAKE UP PEOPLE, STOP FALLING INTO THESE TRAPS!!!

~~~

Trump knew how badly China was infecting our country, how deep it crept in .. he just didn’t want to worry us.. he was really starting to put the hammer to them he wasn’t finished, and now they want him out because he has been the only one who has had the balls to stand up to them. I’m just pissed off at the other Republicans in the Senate they are cowards all thinking they are next in line .. QUIT YOUR KNEELING.. the masks are off.. We see the bad seeds … OK I’m don , rant over .. This just made me so sick ..

~~~

And Whoopi Goldberg tells Trump supporters to “suck it up”?

~~~

I wish Trump is winning the election so that this kind of madness does not spread throughout the world like the C-19.

~~~

Quit acting surprised.. They are already here.. We have been blind.. Watch this it will show you what companies, media networks, schools are owned and influenced by CHINA.. We need to know who our enemy is unfortunately our enemy controls and censors our communication..we let it get too far in.. Pompeo is in this video .. Watch it share it if they’ll let you

MUST WATCH: