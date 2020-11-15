President calls out the ‘ANTIFA SCUM’ who attacked the innocent in DC

President Trump said that Antifa and BLM waited until most people left to attack the Trump supporters in DC last night. That’s true.

ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going—do your job and don’t hold back!!!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

In another post, he added: “Radical Left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99% of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families. Police got there, but late. Mayor is not doing her job!”

Organizers said hundreds of thousands of President Trump supporters attended the DC march that called for probes into possible election fraud.

THE COMMUNISTS ARE WINNING BECAUSE WE ARE APATHETIC

Reporters on the scene filmed videos that showed supporters and likely members of Antifa — a far-left, anarcho-communist network — and activists within the Black Lives Matter movement attacking Trump supporters.

Antifa is made up of radical groups that rarely talk to the press but do spread propaganda with tweets, FB posts, and through their own outlets and lies to the police and the Democrats.

One of the groups, Refuse Fascism, wrote on Twitter late Saturday: “Hey Trump Crybabies: Tweet all you want about BLM and Antifa. It still don’t change the fact: TRUMP LOST! BIDEN WON! NOW PACK YOUR [expletive] AND GO!”

The group blamed the violence on Trump supporters while they beat up the frailest among them.

President Trump retweeted a statement from Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.).

“The President’s supporters have a right to peacefully rally supporting POTUS just like his opponents have that same right. The physical assaults today by violent leftists targeting his supporters is abhorrent. The near total media blackout of the violence is terrible…& telling,” Zeldin wrote.

President Trump tweeted out this morning that Biden won a rigged election.

Watch @RudyGiuliani interview on @MariaBartiromo this morning at 10:00. Doing a great job exposing the Rigged Election Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

ANTIFA AND BLACK LIVES MATTER, THE BIDEN BROS, WILL NEVER STOP

Biden truly is an illegitimate president.

There was a lot of violence today against attendees of the #MillionMAGAMarch. Now, a large crowd sings the American national anthem outside the Willard Hotel in DC. Video by @BGOnTheScene: pic.twitter.com/kq8PDv7Xfq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020