Befuddled Biden Couldn’t Handle an Ordinary Presser

The clown show this week featured an addled Joe Biden calling on Governor Cox for questions only to have his staff push everyone out before the governor could ask a question. As this went on, he didn’t know to overrule them and just sat there grinning.

The exchange:

“But having said that, why don’t I stop and take any questions you all may have? And then, tell me, I’m supposed to call on Governor Cox first.”

“Great. Let’s go, come on guys. Thank you. Thank you guys. Come on, thank you guys. Let’s go. Thank you. Thank you, guys. Yup. Thank you guys.”

This is insane. He’s clueless and he’s the president. Whoever is telling him what to do was not elected to the presidency. Judging from the Marxists he’s aligned with, we have a Marxist government in place.

The governors asked about the open border which is killing the red states. This is what he said:

“I think one of the fundamental things we got to do, in addition to some of the changes we’ll make, which we won’t get into today, but is that if we figure out why they’re leaving in the first place. It’s not like people sit around and say, in – in Guadalajara, ‘I’ve got a great idea. Let’s sell everything we have, give it to a coyote, take us across the border, leave us in the desert, the country doesn’t want us, we don’t speak the language. Won’t that be fun?”

Good grief. He is the only person in the United States who doesn’t know why they’re coming. If this is how he feels, it’s even worse than one might have imagined. This is frightening.

Watch:

WATCH: Biden opens up for a question from GOP Gov Spencer Cox (UT) and the WH press handlers push reporters out of the room What are they scared of?? pic.twitter.com/vRC3YqQRB5 — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) January 31, 2022

Related