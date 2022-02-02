Biden Says Our Constitution and Our Rights Can Be Curtailed

The Constitution is “not a living document,” Justice Scalia told the SMU crowd in 2013. “It’s dead, dead, dead.”

Joe Biden has limited intelligence and consciousness but he does know his goal is to ignore the Constitution and take away our rights at will. This should terrify people. We don’t even know who is running the country behind this figurehead.

“There’s always a renewed national debate every time we nominate…any president nominates a justice, because the Constitution is always evolving slightly, in terms of additional rights or curtailing rights, etc,” Biden said.

The Constitution is our rule of law and it is not meant to change with the latest ruling class. Leftists believe it does. The constitution changes by amendments, not at the will of a demented president or his comrades.

BIDEN: “The Constitution is always evolving slightly” pic.twitter.com/zOpiTL9sh5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 1, 2022

