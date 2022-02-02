White House Attacks the 1A, Calls for More Censorship at ‘SPOTIFLY’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called on technology and media platforms to do more to censor so-called “misinformation” about the virus. This is a direct attack on the First Amendment by the White House.

She was addressing the Joe Rogan controversy. Rogan interviewed two prominent doctors about COVID and the left wants him canceled by Spotify. The company’s CEO announced that they will put a disclaimer on any vaccine discussions although we doubt it will apply to obedient leftists.

“That certainly includes Spotifly [sic], she said, mispronouncing the name. These people literally know nothing.

“This disclaimer, it’s a positive step but we want we want every platform to continue doing more to call out misinformation and disinformation while also uplifting accurate information,” she continued.

They want Joe Rogan censored more and they have no regard for the 1st Amendment..

