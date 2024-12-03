Befuddled Democrats on the Hunter Pardon…But J6

Democrats are asea over the Biden pardon. Some are mute, others are angry, and most want to say the only problem is Joe lying about it. Still others want to change the Constitution – an old standby.

The Mute

In 2018, Adam Schiff was concerned President Trump might use the pardon power to obstruct justice. What happened Sunday with the 11-year pardon for Hunter Biden has left Adam Schiff mute.

He likely wants the limits on the president’s pardon power to apply to Republicans alone.

If the President issues a pardon in a case in which he or his family are implicated, the American people need to know whether it is part of an attempt to obstruct justice. This bill would make that possible and serve as a powerful deterrent. pic.twitter.com/kvIeORqvC3 — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) April 19, 2018

Jim Acosta Suddenly Cares About Presidential Pardons

Jim Acosta keeps asking guests if the pardon power is “simply too sweeping.” Democrats like to alter the Constitution depending on how they feel. Here he is asking commenter Shermichael Singleton, who says the pardon was fine since it’s his son, but Joe shouldn’t have said he wouldn’t pardon him.

Naturally, they waddled back to J6. As usual, it is okay to pardon Hunter, who possibly committed FARA, drug crimes, sex trafficking, child trafficking, and child pornography crimes, but Maria Cardona said it’s not okay to pardon J6 prisoners [who did nothing or were grossly overcharged and oversentenced].

Acosta: “And I want to — I got to wrap it up, but I also wonder what the Congressman [Gerry Connolly] was saying at the end of the previous segment is if the pardon power is just simply too sweeping in this country and maybe there are some reforms that are needed, so you can’t just Willy nilly pardon relatives and, you know, people who —”

But J6…

Cardona: “Who attack the Capitol!”

Acosta: “— who attempt the crimes on your behalf.”

Singleton: “I mean again — [sigh] — I think most people would say if it were my child, I was in a similar situation. I would probably do the same thing. That’s not my — my critique, Jim. My critique is — and we talked about this, why not say, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do yet. I’m not going to put my thumb on the scale of justice.’ I’ll wait until everything’s over.”

Acosta: “Yeah, that was a mistake.”

Singleton: “He didn’t do that, and that’s the problem for me, morally and ethically. You said you were going to do one thin,g and you decided not to. I get the reason behind why, but don’t — don’t lie to the American people.”

Acosta: “Yeah.”

Singleton: “And he didn’t have to.”

Hunter was oddly forgiven for 11 years of crimes but can no longer claim the Fifth. However, if he committed treason, he is still liable.

CNN’s @MrShermichael Singleton turns the focus back from #J6 to the situation at hand, which is President Biden spent over a year telling the American public ad nauseam he wouldn’t pardon son Hunter, but then did the opposite…. Acosta: “And I want to — I got to wrap it up, but… pic.twitter.com/7O2YQah8o7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 2, 2024

Many Talking Heads are mindless corporate mouthpieces who blather for money.

Change the Constitution

As usual, Democrats want to alter the Constitution. Acosta mentioned Gerald Connolly, and that is what he wants to do.

Acosta said Congress is powerless to block pardons, so Connolly said, “I think we’re probably going to have to amend the Constitution because the pardon power is so sweeping.”

“I don’t believe the pardon power should be as broad as it is, and we can clearly see how it can be used and abused even with, you know, righteous cause. No other parent in America has the power to pardon their son or daughter for a crime.”

Connolly wants to pass a law to circumvent the Constitution because he feels like it. They have done that in the past and gotten away with it.

Gerry wants to prohibit presidents from pardoning family members. The Constitution cannot be changed in this way. It is a presidential power wisely given to the president. If they want to seek an amendment, they can, but passing a law without a supermajority in the Senate won’t do it.

Little ole Rep. Gerry can’t get it done.

Donald Trump will consider pardons and commutations on a case-by-case basis based on expert advice. They have no complaints at this time.

Presidential pardons are limited. The president cannot pardon for state crimes, impeachment, intentionally obstructing justice, or treason (offenses against the United States).

Legal and external constitutional constraints also apply. For example, a pardon can’t apply to future conduct or where other constitutional laws apply.

Ro Khanna Doesn’t Like Our Constitution

Far-left Ro Khanna, a frequent critic of our “archaic” Constitution, of course, wants to usurp the President’s power. He’s overstepping as a representative.

Democrats should have been for reforming and curtailing pardon power from Day 1 of the Biden Presidency. As a father, I empathize with President Biden, but we must be the party of reform whether it’s about the archaic pardon power, opposing super PACs or broad war powers. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) December 2, 2024

