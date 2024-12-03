Biden Gives $1B to Africans Over Slavery While He Abets Slavery

The United States will provide more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid for people displaced by drought or conflict in 31 African countries. Lame duck Joe Biden announced it in Angola Tuesday. The assistance would address food insecurity and other urgent needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, and affected communities in 31 African countries, a statement from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) added.

“Today, I’m announcing over $1 billion of new humanitarian support for Africans displaced from homes by historic droughts,” Biden said in an address in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

He’s doing it for slavery?

He said America’s “original sin” was enslaving Africans. He didn’t mention that the people selling them were Africans.

This isn’t for displaced Americans, just Africans. Then he went back to slavery abolished in 1864 at great costs.

“I’ve learned that while history can be hidden, it cannot and should not be erased. It should be faced. It’s our duty to face our history. The good, the bad and the ugly. The whole truth. That’s what great nations do,” Biden said.

Biden decides what our duty is.

Biden noted that historians believe the people of Angola accounted for a “significant number of all enslaved people” who arrived in America.

I am a direct descendant of a Civil War soldier who died in Andersonville. I demand recognition, Joe.

This is why I see him or his handlers as a monster(s).

Biden keeps talking about slavery in the US. He never mentions the enslaved women and children coming across the border to be sex trafficked. He never mentions that we are the only nation that made slavery illegal in our constitution. Biden never says we fought a Civil War to end it.

Biden (and his handlers) is a monster who cares nothing about Americans.

The president on Tuesday said we partnered with Africa for more than $40 billion in government investments thus far and $52 billion worth of business deals between U.S. and African companies that cover solar energy, telecommunications, and infrastructure.

This generosity includes our tax dollars. We are a nation facing bankruptcy.

American victims of hurricane Helene are now being forced to live in donated tents during freezing temperatures in Western North Carolina while the federal government pays for illegal immigrants to live in hotels. Infuriating. pic.twitter.com/ij1kbdrlji — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 23, 2024

The Amish came and built a bunch of temporary tiny homes in Western North Carolina for Hurricane Helene Victims The county kicked victims out of them for not being up to code This is one of the homes where a hurricane victim was kicked out and now has to “sleep in the dirt” pic.twitter.com/rrxNf99Daf — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 27, 2024

An anonymous hero has rescued hundreds of children from child trafficking operations connected to the Biden-Harris administration. Children as young as 8 years old are being kidnapped and forced into s*xual slavery in major American cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York,… pic.twitter.com/2NgeJAZoWN — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) November 24, 2024

