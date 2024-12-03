New Hit Piece: Mr. Hegseth Might Not Make It to the Hearings

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, might not make it to the hearings. He’s facing an onslaught of attacks. The latest comes from The New Yorker, a notoriously left-wing outlet.

We don’t know if Donald Trump knew this was coming, or if they asked Mr. Hegseth for comment, or if they researched, or if any of it is true. However, we know how reluctant the Republicans already are.

The New Yorker reported Sunday that Pete Hegseth was pushed out of two veterans organizations. The first was the Concerned Veterans for America.

The Sentinel discounts it completely until we hear from Mr. Hegseth because it was written by one person who would not put his/her name on it. The person was joined by others and they are anonymous also. We understand why they won’t give their names, but it’s hard to take anything seriously if it’s anonymous.

The alleged whistleblower accused Mr. Hegseth of being intoxicated at work events and gatherings. The person said he sexually pursued female staffers.

Asked by CNN for comment about the magazine’s reporting, a Hegseth adviser said, “We’re not going to comment on outlandish claims laundered through the New Yorker by a petty and jealous disgruntled former associate of Mr. Hegseth’s. Get back to us when you try your first attempt at actual journalism.” Hegseth’s team had provided The New Yorker with an identical statement.

The report claimed someone yelled, “Kill all Muslims,” several times at a bar. They also accused Mr. Hegseth of urinating publicly in front of a hotel while drunk.

Hegseth was president from 2013 to 2016. The letter was sent to senior management in February 2015.

The group allegedly was mired in debt, and Hegseth’s role was allegedly reduced.

The letter’s author told The New Yorker, “If you print that, I will deny I wrote it.”

It could be true, or it could be false.

Another complaint concerned Vets for Freedom.

Margaret Hoover, a CNN political commentator who advised Vets for Freedom between 2008 and 2010, told CNN’s Erin Burnett last month that Hegseth ran the organization “very poorly” and lost donors’ confidence. She said the organization had less than ten employees and a budget of less than $10 million.

