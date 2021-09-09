Beige Book warning: stagflation and widespread shortages of everything

















Zerohedge described the latest revelations from the September 8th edition of the Federal Reserve Beige Book and predicted an ominous shortage of everything combined with stagflation.

Inflation is no longer the biggest risk, but rather, it’s the same one that citizens of Venezuela and every other socialist paradise on earth are familiar with: unprecedented: widespread shortages of everything.

There was no sign of supply chain and price pressures easing. Worse yet, there’s evidence of full employment being well below pre-COVID.

Between continued surging prices, a downshift in the economy, and widespread labor shortages, the one word that summarizes best what is going on is: stagflation.

It will make Jimmy Carter’s stagflation look like a run through Disneyland. Read the details at Zerohedge.

CANARY IN THE COAL MINE

Recently Kamala said mysteriously, “the stories that we are now hearing about the caution that if you want to have Christmas toys for your children, it might now be might be the time to start buying them, because the delay may be many, many months.”

VP Harris is telling us that the Biden regime believes shortages will last way beyond Christmas.

Supply chain disruptions could be anywhere from 6 to 12 months?

Price hikes will be from 8 to 30 percent by some accounts.

Everything Biden is doing will make it all much worse. Personally, I just waited 10 months for a couch and that’s not bad. Others have waited longer.

Shortages

