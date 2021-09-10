Fox’s Peter Doocy slams Psaki over our new business partners, the Taliban

















Peter Doocy slammed the White House over the fact that the White House described the Taliban in a statement as having acted “businesslike and professional.” He made note of the fact that the Afghanistan head of the Interior has a $10 million bounty on his head.

Psaki acts like all of this mess was nothing but a major success.

Doocy also hammered away at the fact that the WH described the Taliban in a statement as having acted “businesslike and professional,” adding that the Biden administration is ascribing these traits to a Taliban govt. with someone that has a $10 million FBI bounty on his head pic.twitter.com/7p2JpOKhlf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 9, 2021

