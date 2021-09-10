Fox’s Peter Doocy slams Psaki over our new business partners, the Taliban

Peter Doocy slammed the White House over the fact that the White House described the Taliban in a statement as having acted “businesslike and professional.”  He made note of the fact that the Afghanistan head of the Interior has a $10 million bounty on his head.

Psaki acts like all of this mess was nothing but a major success.


