State disconnects phone line but Taliban allegedly letting some people go

















The Taliban have agreed to allow 200 Americans and third-country nationals to leave the country. The civilians will reportedly leave from the Kabul airport.

The Taliban, who directs the Biden administration (tells Biden what to do), will allow 200 Americans and some third-party nationals to leave from Kabul airport on Thursday. Are these people they selected? We don’t know. Are they people from the private rescue operations stalled at Mazar-i-Sharif? We don’t know yet. A report we posted earlier claims Taliban has been pulling the people off the planes and executing them on the tarmac.

Reuters reported that U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad pressed the Taliban to let them go. They will leave from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, not Maz.

This Reuters announcement is a joke, right? The release is obviously propaganda helping the Biden administration because they are so useful to the Taliban. Who are these third-party people that the Taliban approved?

Stinchfield said the people hoping to leave Mazar-e-Sharif went into hiding over the weekend, and the US State Department sent emails to the rescue operations that the people rescued privately (lots of Christians in the group) cannot go to the United States (see the second video). This is as 95,000 anonymous Afghans are pouring into our army bases.

On another note, the State Department disconnected their phone line in Afghanistan as the White House claimed they are trying to save the stranded.

That is how much they care.

They left a message: “You’ve reached the Department of State number formerly used to provide general information on the Afghan special immigrant visa or SIV program. This number is not currently operational…”

The message then directed people to the State Department website in Afghanistan which is also non-operational.

Watch the two clips:

.@HeatherChilders plays a State Department voicemail from a line which has been disconnected, though the line was meant to receive calls from Americans attempting to return from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/qVSnIHpgv9 — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 8, 2021

STINCHFIELD: THEY’RE IN HIDING

Related















