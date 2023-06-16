Belarus Has Nukes, Michael Savage Talks Ukraine, Zelensky Says ‘No Peace’

“I believe no one would be willing to fight a country that has those weapons,” Lukashenko said, adding that he had asked Putin to deploy the nuclear weapons to Belarus as a deterrence.

GO to 18:11 to about 22:30. The discuss the counter-offensive with Michael Savage and John Posobiec. They deal with Ukraine:

PUTIN ALSO SPOKE

Putin also gave a speech this week. He said about 90% of financial settlements with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union are now in rubles, with China 80% in rubles and yuan. The reserves of world countries with large economies in the US currency are declining as are settlements in it. He added that if the non-dollar settlement trend picks up, it will be the beginning of the end for this currency.

If he’s right, Americans will be poor overnight. Indeed, countries are running away from the USD since Biden and the Europeans weaponized it and SWIFT.

Putin forecasted the end of the Ukraine war because they only have equipment they received from outside Ukraine. He also claims that Ukraine has not achieved its goals in any of its sectors during the counter-offensive. Their losses are more than 1 to 10, he said, emphasizing that “it is a fact.”

He also complained about Lenin’s statue being replaced by Bandera, a Nazi. Putin said his Jewish friends tell him Zelensky is a bad Jew or is no Jew.

ZELENSKY NEEDS OUR MONEY AND WEAPONS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes Russia will lose the war if Kyiv’s long-awaited counteroffensive is successful, he told NBC News in his first interview since his military campaign kicked off last week.

Zelensky is very concerned that aid will be cut because, according to reports, he wholly depends on the US for everything.

He added there will not be any peace talks with Russia until they leave “occupied lands.” It’s hard to see what leverage he or the West have.