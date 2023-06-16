Belarus Has Nukes, Michael Savage Talks Ukraine, Zelensky Says ‘No Peace’

Russian nuclear weapons “three times more powerful” than those used on Japan during World War II are now in Belarus, leader Alexander Lukashenko said in videotaped remarks on Tuesday.
NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN BELARUS
“God forbid I have to make a decision to use those weapons today, but there would be no hesitation if we face an aggression,” Lukashanko said.
He later added that he would consult with Putin before using nuclear weapons.
“I pick up the phone, and wherever he is, he picks it up,” Lukashenko said. “If he calls, I pick it up any time. It’s no problem at all to coordinate launching a strike.”
Lukashenko said the Russian nuclear weapons are “three times more powerful than those [dropped by the U.S. on] Hiroshima and Nagasaki” in 1945.
“I believe no one would be willing to fight a country that has those weapons,” Lukashenko said, adding that he had asked Putin to deploy the nuclear weapons to Belarus as a deterrence.
PUTIN ALSO SPOKE
Putin also gave a speech this week. He said about 90% of financial settlements with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union are now in rubles, with China 80% in rubles and yuan. The reserves of world countries with large economies in the US currency are declining as are settlements in it. He added that if the non-dollar settlement trend picks up, it will be the beginning of the end for this currency.
If he’s right, Americans will be poor overnight. Indeed, countries are running away from the USD since Biden and the Europeans weaponized it and SWIFT.
Putin forecasted the end of the Ukraine war because they only have equipment they received from outside Ukraine. He also claims that Ukraine has not achieved its goals in any of its sectors during the counter-offensive. Their losses are more than 1 to 10, he said, emphasizing that “it is a fact.”
He also complained about Lenin’s statue being replaced by Bandera, a Nazi. Putin said his Jewish friends tell him Zelensky is a bad Jew or is no Jew.
ZELENSKY NEEDS OUR MONEY AND WEAPONS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes Russia will lose the war if Kyiv’s long-awaited counteroffensive is successful, he told NBC News in his first interview since his military campaign kicked off last week.
Zelensky is very concerned that aid will be cut because, according to reports, he wholly depends on the US for everything.
He added there will not be any peace talks with Russia until they leave “occupied lands.” It’s hard to see what leverage he or the West have.
