Belarus Has Nukes, Michael Savage Talks Ukraine, Zelensky Says ‘No Peace’

By
Staff
-
1
6

Russian nuclear weapons “three times more powerful” than those used on Japan during World War II are now in Belarus, leader Alexander Lukashenko said in videotaped remarks on Tuesday.

NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN BELARUS

“God forbid I have to make a decision to use those weapons today, but there would be no hesitation if we face an aggression,” Lukashanko said.

He later added that he would consult with Putin before using nuclear weapons.

“I pick up the phone, and wherever he is, he picks it up,” Lukashenko said. “If he calls, I pick it up any time. It’s no problem at all to coordinate launching a strike.”

Lukashenko said the Russian nuclear weapons are “three times more powerful than those [dropped by the U.S. on] Hiroshima and Nagasaki” in 1945.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
2 minutes ago

Savage is sounding like blowhard Hannity. The sound of his voice drowns out the guest and he loves hearing the sound of his own voice. He use to badmouth Hannity for doing the same thing. Ridiculous having a guess to sound like that.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz