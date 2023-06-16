The Biden Family Criminal Operation Might Be Up to $30 Million

Rep. James Comer began an interview with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo, saying [FBI Director] Christopher Wray does not have control of the FBI. It’s in disarray, with no one having confidence in leadership. “You have deep state bureaucrats” running the show.

What he said next was likely expected but shocking nonetheless.

“We have more bank records coming in, but we’re gonna exceed $10 million this week, but I think we’ll get up to $20-$30 million.”

IT LOOKS LIKE INFLUENCE PEDDLING, MONEY LAUNDERING, BRIBERY

“This is going to be hard for Biden to explain, this is not going to go away, and I think eventually the mainstream media is going to start asking the real questions,” Comer said.

“They know there’s something wrong here…they know all the allegations have merit because of where Joe Biden was, because of what we’ve seen on tape before, where Joe Biden bragged about firing that prosecutor,” he continued.

“They know that this family created these shell companies…they know this family was money laundering; they were profiting off Joe Biden’s influence,” Comer asserted. “The media knows that – they’re just not covering it.”

“I can assure you: there is more money that we’re going to be able to identify that was transferred between foreign nationals in other countries and the Biden family,” Comer further emphasized. He added, “I think, eventually, the mainstream media will turn on Joe Biden and start asking the real questions: ‘What did your family do to receive all this money?’”

James Comer expects to uncover $20-30 million in illicit payments made to the Biden Crime Family: “This is going to be hard to Biden to explain, this is not going to go away, and I think eventually the mainstream media is going to start asking the real questions.” pic.twitter.com/QY3udwYct8 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 15, 2023

There is more. If this leak is true, it’s a bombshell.

Sean Davis writes:

A highly trusted confidential source told the FBI that Burisma’s president was rattled by Trump’s victory, fearing an investigation would reveal the Burisma executive’s bribes to the Biden family, which included a $5 million payment to Hunter Biden and a $5 million payment to Joe Biden.

According to the source, whose recollections are contained in a report the FBI tried to hide, the Burisma executive said the Bidens had “coerced” him into paying the bribes and that he had recordings of his conversations with Joe Biden himself.

The Federalist has learned that the FD-1023 whistleblower reports Zlochevsky was “coerced” into paying the bribes.

So, to be clear they impeached Trump for asking Zelensky about it, while the FBI already knew the answer? #SomebodyIsLying https://t.co/SSyHSaS6qP — Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) June 16, 2023

