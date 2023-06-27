Belarusian President Lukashenko announced that he instructed the heads of the security establishment to “formulate an algorithm” for using the tactical nuclear weapons transferred from Russia. He emphasized that he did not need Moscow’s approval.

He said he’d have no hesitation using them.

“God forbid I have to make a decision on the use of these weapons in modern times. But there will be no hesitation, as long as there is aggression against us,’ Lukashenko told Russian journalists during a working trip to the capital Minsk earlier this week.

“The key is to use them when we are attacked,” said Lukashenko, who added that the weapons were transferred at his request. It was not for storage for Russia. “These are our weapons, and we will use them when necessary.”

Lukashenko believes no strings were attached to Russia’s gift of nuclear weapons.

Putin explicitly said the missiles would be held at a special Russian-controlled warehouse in Belarus. He noted that Lukashenko would have no access to them.

Lukashenko contradicted that. The bombastic dictator told Belarusian TV shortly afterward: “If the missiles are in Belarus, then, of course, I have control of them.”

On June 13, Lukashenko stated that a nuclear response to an attack on Belarus would be “immediate.” He said the bombs are a “deterrent weapon” stored in six different locations throughout the country.

Another lunatic country with nuclear weapons.

Lukashenko also boasted of his role in the attempted coup or whatever it was. He said that Putin decided to meet Prigozhin with force since Prigozhin wasn’t answering his phone calls. Lukashenko was able to get hold of Prigozhin.

The danger is increased by having Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus with some of The Wagner Group. Prigozhin has already shown how effective he is at forming a fighting force. He’s also a maniac who trains them to be the most ruthless.

When Prigozhin marched toward Moscow, the fear echoed in the Russian papers was that Prighozhin would seize the nuclear weapons. Now he’s in Belarus.

