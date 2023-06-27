Baltics Want More NATO Security With Prigozhin in Belarus

Prigozhin In Belarus

Poland considers the redeployment of PMC “Wagner” to Belarus as very bad for Poland. President Andrzej Duda expressed these concerns.

“We all see what is being done. The relocation of de facto Russian forces in the form of the Wagner group to Belarus, as well as the transfer of the head of the Wagner group there. All this is very negative signals for us,” Duda said.

He intends to discuss this issue with several heads of NATO countries and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Baltic States Are Deeply Concerned

The Baltic States call for NATO (the US) to increase security with Prigozhin in Belarus. [While our borders are wide open, and Biden is even sneaking illegal aliens into the country.]

Latvia and Lithuania called for NATO to strengthen its eastern borders in response to expectations that Russia’s Wagner private army would set up a new base in Belarus after its abortive mutiny at home.

“This move needs to be assessed from a different security point of view. We have seen the capabilities of those mercenaries,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told reporters during a visit to Paris with Baltic counterparts.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the speed with which Wagner had advanced on Moscow – driving hundreds of kilometers in a one-day race towards the capital – showed that the defense of Baltic states should be firmed up.

“Our countries’ borders are just hundreds of kilometers from that activity so it could take them 8-10 hours to suddenly appear somewhere in Belarus close to Lithuania,” Landsbergis said. “It is creating a more volatile, unpredictable environment for our region.”

“We need to take the defense of the Baltic region very seriously,” he said.

Would Prigozhin use nuclear weapons or seize them? When he marched towards Moscow, Russian papers expressed concerns about the nuclear arsenal. Anyone applauding Prigozhin needs a good therapist.

Meanwhile, anyone can enter the United States.

Biden will send another $500 million in military to Ukraine. They call it “security assistance,” even though US borders are wide open.

The capabilities in this package include:

Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;

Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

Demolitions munitions and systems for obstacle clearing;

Mine clearing equipment;

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

30 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles;

25 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin anti-armor systems;

AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Anti-armor rockets;

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

Precision aerial munitions;

Small arms and over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

Thermal imagery systems and night vision devices;

Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;

Spare parts, generators, and other field equipment.

Related