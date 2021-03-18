‘Believe All Women Cuomo’ Helped Draft the Letter to Smear a Woman Accuser









Soon-to-be former Governor Andrew Cuomo was a huge proponent of believing the woman when Donald Trump and Brett Kavanaugh were the targets. He doesn’t feel that way any longer. When his first accuser Lindsey Boylan called him out for sexual harassment, he helped draft the letter to smear her.

The letter was a full-on attack on Ms. Boylan’s credibility, suggesting that her accusation was premeditated and politically motivated. It disclosed personnel complaints filed against her and attempted to link her to supporters of former President Donald J. Trump…

The initial idea, according to three people with direct knowledge of the events, was to have former Cuomo aides — especially women — sign their names to the letter and circulate it fairly widely.

Multiple drafts were created, and Mr. Cuomo was involved in creating the letter, one of the people said. Current aides to the governor emailed at least one draft to a group of former advisers. From there, it circulated to current and former top aides to the governor…

The draft extensively disparaged Ms. Boylan and accused her of using her claims for “political retribution.”

The letter pointed out that Ms. Boylan’s campaign consultant also represented a political adversary of the governor’s, and that Ms. Boylan was “supported by lawyers and financial backers of Donald Trump: an active opponent of the governor.”

Ms. Boylan was never and is not a supporter of Donald Trump. She is and was a progressive.

Related