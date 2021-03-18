Dems and Republicans both call for amnesty









Joe Biden’s immigration bill will put just about all illegal immigrants on a fast path to citizenship. All they have to do is prove (pretend) they made it into the country before January 1 of this year.

All illegal immigrants who’ve already been deported will be invited back and given amnesty.

The Republicans are responding with an amnesty bill of their own that includes some never-to-be security. They don’t care what their voters want, just the donors.

The Uniparty has no intention of securing the border.

Biden’s bill gives millions of illegals green cards immediately, making them eligible for citizenship in three years.

Guess what else happens in three years. That’s right, the next presidential election.

The free pass applies to all Dreamers, even the fake ones, and temporary agricultural workers (and fake ones), and any illegals who had temporary protected status.

That is millions of new Democrats – at least five million. It’s also an invitation for the border surge to grow.

It gives the other tens of millions of illegals in the United States work visas. These are the Republicans who support it:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Rep. David Valado (R-CA)

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL)

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT)

Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT)

Rep. John Curtis (R-UT)

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY)

Biden doesn’t bother pretending he wants border security but Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has an amnesty bill for Dreamers that includes some fake border security. There is no talk of a wall. Walls work. Just look at the ones around D.C. keeping all the Americans out.

We will get drones that do nothing, the hiring of useless overly-paid government bureaucrats, and more studies and panels to discuss the situation.

We are about to become the Third World.

Related