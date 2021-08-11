Ben Crump might have ‘mastered’ the art of race-baiting

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The insanity continues. Democrats have spent fifty years of race-baiting, picking at the wounds of slavery and Jim Crow laws that they fostered.

They are not done.

Lawyer Ben Crump is hailing the decision to remove the  term ‘master bedroom’ from real estate listings because of its [falsely alleged] “association with slavery.”

Crump tweeted that “many associate it with slavery, a reminder of plantation life.”

You would literally have to be a nutjob to associate the word ‘master’ with slavery. ‘Master’ is derived from Latin ‘magister’ and its applications in English are legion. ‘Master bedroom’ has absolutely NOTHING to do with slavery.

Crump pointed towards: master’s degree, master key, mastermind.

He was widely mocked for this drivel:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply