Ben Crump might have ‘mastered’ the art of race-baiting

















The insanity continues. Democrats have spent fifty years of race-baiting, picking at the wounds of slavery and Jim Crow laws that they fostered.

They are not done.

Lawyer Ben Crump is hailing the decision to remove the term ‘master bedroom’ from real estate listings because of its [falsely alleged] “association with slavery.”

Crump tweeted that “many associate it with slavery, a reminder of plantation life.”

You would literally have to be a nutjob to associate the word ‘master’ with slavery. ‘Master’ is derived from Latin ‘magister’ and its applications in English are legion. ‘Master bedroom’ has absolutely NOTHING to do with slavery.

Crump pointed towards: master’s degree, master key, mastermind.

He was widely mocked for this drivel:

The term “master bedroom” first appeared in a Sears catalog about six decades after slavery was abolished. It has nothing at all to do with plantation life. But the truth is not at all relevant to race-hustling con artists like Ben Crump. https://t.co/KzGYJ4m7in — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 10, 2021

The people who associate it with slavery are simply wrong, and also stupid. On the other hand, many associate “Ben Crump” with “ambulance chasing con artist” and they might really have a point. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 10, 2021

Is this what people waste their time with? What nonsense. Are the other rooms called slave rooms? No. You would think intelligent people would have bigger fish to fry. — The Pragmatist (@blade329) August 9, 2021

So i guess i must get rid of my Mastercard. And Master’s degree. And how about Master theorems and Master equations we use in physics and chemistry? Can you please come up with new terms for them as well? Because… common sense and logic being thrown out of the window MATTERS. — Theodoros Tomaras (@TheodorosTomara) August 10, 2021

I had lost the master key I use to unlock the closet where I keep all the master tapes from my recording studio, but unfortunately, because I never mastered the art of lock picking, I can’t get to them. I’ll bet a criminal mastermind would have no problem, though! — A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) August 9, 2021

It has origins in fuedal Europe smong other places before 1619, it is from “Master of the House” ect, it is not directly tied to slavery, even though slave owners had master bedrooms, so did anyone else who had rooms in their home who never owned slaves. This is nonsense . — LedFammaMFR (@CubFan082) August 10, 2021

