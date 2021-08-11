Aussies told not to start conversations, could be under restrictions forever

All of Australia is in lockdown, despite only five people dying from Delta variant, a Wuhan virus variant, by July 19. Worldometer reports they have 37 deaths per million — .0037%. New York City used 3% as a measure for lockdown.
However, Australia’s top disease expert, Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding says in order to live with Delta, life will need to remain in a perpetual state of restrictions – even with 90% vaccination rates.
Communistic Australia is getting worse. NSW Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant is telling citizens to not talk with neighbors or anyone, don’t start a conversation, because they could pose a risk.
I am very surprised Australians are putting up with this.
Watch:
NEW – Australia’s NSW Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant: “Whenever you leave your house… don’t start up a conversation. Do not come in contact with anyone who would pose a risk.”pic.twitter.com/Zzj9yqLm9D
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 11, 2021
Aussies have NO freedom:
AUSTRALIANS – You can’t leave!
Nobody can challenge the health ministry’s directive, even under International law. Australia doesn’t have a Bill of Rights meaning no citizen can challenge the Governments decision.
Total state control.#COVID19nsw #COVID #NoVaccinePassports pic.twitter.com/K79r0JrwVU
— Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) August 11, 2021
Top doctor says even if vaccinated 90%, you have to be restricted.
He’s a masker:
⚠️I’m doubling down—@CDCgov most definitely made a *grave mistake* in May dropping mask rules for vaccinated & lending momentum to anti-maskera. I said it before, and I’ll say it again —@CDCDirector needs to reinstate the mask rules to fight #DeltaVariant ASAP! Video part 1: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/QWHMcY90YU
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 15, 2021
One case can do it:
A COVID case was detected in the remote northwest NSW community of Walgett – triggering a snap lockdown in eight local government areas.https://t.co/53ANvX3zoR
— Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 11, 2021
This protester shouted — heckled – during a presser by the Premier. He disturbed the presser for 30 minutes and is now in prison.
So much for my wanting to visit the “Land Down Under” their land is now under a dictatorial lockdown. Great people with insane control freak Dingbat government. They never should have given up their inherent right to bear arms.
I am very surprised also.
These people applying these restrictions are a combination of ignorant and communist. They are unfit for office. I hope they pay a huge personal price for what they have done. But more likely is that China dominates Australia after it collapses.