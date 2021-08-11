Aussies told not to start conversations, could be under restrictions forever

















All of Australia is in lockdown, despite only five people dying from Delta variant, a Wuhan virus variant, by July 19. Worldometer reports they have 37 deaths per million — .0037%. New York City used 3% as a measure for lockdown.

However, Australia’s top disease expert, Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding says in order to live with Delta, life will need to remain in a perpetual state of restrictions – even with 90% vaccination rates.

Communistic Australia is getting worse. NSW Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant is telling citizens to not talk with neighbors or anyone, don’t start a conversation, because they could pose a risk.

I am very surprised Australians are putting up with this.

Watch:

NEW – Australia’s NSW Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant: “Whenever you leave your house… don’t start up a conversation. Do not come in contact with anyone who would pose a risk.”pic.twitter.com/Zzj9yqLm9D — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 11, 2021

Aussies have NO freedom:

AUSTRALIANS – You can’t leave! Nobody can challenge the health ministry’s directive, even under International law. Australia doesn’t have a Bill of Rights meaning no citizen can challenge the Governments decision. Total state control.#COVID19nsw #COVID #NoVaccinePassports pic.twitter.com/K79r0JrwVU — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) August 11, 2021

Top doctor says even if vaccinated 90%, you have to be restricted.

He’s a masker:

⚠️I’m doubling down—@CDCgov most definitely made a *grave mistake* in May dropping mask rules for vaccinated & lending momentum to anti-maskera. I said it before, and I’ll say it again —@CDCDirector needs to reinstate the mask rules to fight #DeltaVariant ASAP! Video part 1: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/QWHMcY90YU — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 15, 2021

One case can do it:

A COVID case was detected in the remote northwest NSW community of Walgett – triggering a snap lockdown in eight local government areas.https://t.co/53ANvX3zoR — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 11, 2021

This protester shouted — heckled – during a presser by the Premier. He disturbed the presser for 30 minutes and is now in prison.

