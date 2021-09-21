Ben & Jerry–commie ice cream makers–create a defund the police flavor

















The extreme communists from Vermont Ben [cohen] & Jerry [Greenfield], who make the ice cream of the same name, will support Rep. Cori Bush’s and BLM’s communist defund the police movement.

They made a defund the police flavor. Also recently, they supported the BDS movement which is aimed at destroying Israel.

Please don’t call them progressives. They’re communists.

These morons said the “flavor supports the vision of the world in which every community is safe, and everyone, including black and brown people, can thrive.”

How are we all supposed to thrive without the police? That includes black and brown and white people.

I boycotted them a while back and everyone who loves America and law and order should too.

The company rolled out the new flavor Monday, calling it “Change is Brewing,” and said it would send a portion of the profits to help a $10 billion bill from progressive Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., that proposes hiring social workers to perform some public safety tasks previously handled by police.

“Introducing Change is Brewing,” the Vermont-based company tweeted. The “flavor helping to transform the nation’s approach to public safety to one that prioritizes community needs, in collaboration w/ @Mvmnt4BlkLives. Join us in supporting the People’s Response Act!”

The flavor is a mix of cold-brew coffee ice cream, marshmallow swirls, and fudge brownies, the company’s website says.

“Grab your spoon & dig into a flavor boldly celebrating safety & liberation for all,” the flavor’s description says. “It’s time to divest from systems that criminalize Black communities & invest in a vision of public safety that allows everyone to breathe free.”

Customers who buy the ice cream online can sign up for email notifications about Bush’s bill, join the Movement for Black Lives, and support the People’s Response Act.

