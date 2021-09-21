Open borders Schumer says deportations are “hateful and xenophobic”

M. Dowling
Communist Democrat Chuck Schumer is insisting everyone should come into our country without vetting. If you are not for open borders, you are “xenophobic and hateful”. “Expulsions,” aka deportations, such as those under Title 42, are hateful?

Title 42 is the Remain in Mexico policy which keeps people in Mexico until their asylum request can be heard. To not do it is to call for open borders.

This is literally insane and it’s communism. The invaders at our border are future Democrat voters. They are only valuable insomuch as they give communist Democrats a permanent electoral majority.

The Democrats in power are not socialists nor are the progressives. They are communists.

Watch:

Back at the camp:


