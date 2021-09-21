Open borders Schumer says deportations are “hateful and xenophobic”

















Communist Democrat Chuck Schumer is insisting everyone should come into our country without vetting. If you are not for open borders, you are “xenophobic and hateful”. “Expulsions,” aka deportations, such as those under Title 42, are hateful?

Title 42 is the Remain in Mexico policy which keeps people in Mexico until their asylum request can be heard. To not do it is to call for open borders.

This is literally insane and it’s communism. The invaders at our border are future Democrat voters. They are only valuable insomuch as they give communist Democrats a permanent electoral majority.

The Democrats in power are not socialists nor are the progressives. They are communists.

Watch:

.@SenSchumer: “I urge President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas to immediately put a stop to these expulsions…We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws.” pic.twitter.com/hf1uT6YwtX — CSPAN (@cspan) September 21, 2021

Back at the camp:

NEW: Back at the migrant camp under the international bridge in Del Rio this morning, where I’m told the population has dipped just below 10,000 people.

Per federal sources, 1,772 migrants were processed in Del Rio sector in last 24 hrs, short of BP’s goal of 3k per day @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/cJ9dA49MUr — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 21, 2021

Related















