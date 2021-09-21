Border Czarina Kamala Harris condemns Border Patrol trying to protect us

















Earlier today, at a briefing with TX Governor Greg Abbott, the Border Patrol union informed him that illegal aliens [they’re not migrants] on a transport bus being driven from Del Rio to the RGV overtook the staff and fled from the bus. The bus was operated by a DHS contractor and had no law enforcement on it.

These illegals include criminals and the situation is very dangerous. Nonetheless, the White House communists/socialists want law enforcement to stand down.

CZARINA BREAKS HER SILENCE

Kamala Harris finally broke her silence on chaos with Haitian migrants at the border. What she said is disgraceful. She doesn’t care that our borders are wide open with future unvetted illegal aliens pouring in. What she does care about is the Border Patrol on horseback trying to corral the out-of-control mobs of people breaking our laws.

Border Patrol was trying to do their jobs, but she doesn’t want that.

“What I saw depicted, those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were was horrible,” Harris told reporters after an event to promote the White House’s economic agenda.

“I fully support what is happening right now, which is a thorough investigation into what is going on there. But human beings should never be treated that way, and I’m deeply troubled about it,” she said.

“I mean, talk about a country that has just experienced so much tragedy,” Harris continued. “And we really have to do a lot more to recognize that, as a member of the Western Hemisphere, we’ve got to support some very basic needs that the people of Haiti have to get back up and to do what folks naturally want to do, be them from Haiti or in the countries in Central America. People want to stay home. They don’t want to leave home. But they leave when they cannot satisfy their basic needs.”

No, they don’t. Most of the Haitians had lives in South America. They weren’t even in Haiti. They’re opportunists.

Border Patrol shouldn’t be treated this way by a communist vice president.

Border Patrol agents were reining their horses and use the reins to deter people from getting too close to the horses.

Watch our communist VP:

NEW: @VP Kamala Harris makes first comments on footage of Texas Border Patrol agents using horse lariats to handle Hatian migrants at the border. pic.twitter.com/z4cjnKLuaZ — Tim Perry (@tperry518) September 21, 2021

MAYORKAS MIGHT DISCIPLINE THE BP DOING THEIR JOBS

DHS Secretary Mayorkas, a communist like Harris, thinks the borders are closed. He will swiftly investigate and possibly discipline these men trying to control the anonymous invaders at our border.

Mayorkas said, “We are committed to processing migrants in a safe, orderly, and humane way. We can and must do this in a way that ensures the safety and dignity of migrants.”

What about the safety and dignity of the people trying to protect Americans – citizens and others who belong here?

Related















