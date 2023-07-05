Ben & Jerry, Shut Up and Sell Ice Cream, Not Division

If you go to the BenJerry.com website, you’ll find a lie blaring across the page for July 4th. They called on the Biden administration to return “stolen indigenous land” as part of their divisive Fourth of July message. they also want to get rid of Mt. Rushmore and July 4th.

The company used social media to share its challenge, declaiming: “The United States was founded on stolen indigenous land. This Fourth of July, let’s commit to returning it.”

July 4 celebrations “distract from an essential truth about this nation’s birth,” the ice cream maker asserts. “The United States was founded on stolen Indigenous land. This Fourth of July, let’s commit to returning it.”

“Start with Mount Rushmore,” the company, headquartered in Burlington, Vt., says. “That is the meaning of Independence Day for those whose land this country stole, those who were murdered and forced with brutal violence onto reservations, those who were pushed from their holy places and denied their freedom.

The faces on Mount Rushmore are the faces of men who actively worked to destroy Indigenous cultures and ways of life, to deny Indigenous people their basic rights,” the acrimonious invective concludes.

Comrade Ben and Comrade Jerry are following the Zinn version of U.S. history. Zinn was a communist who hated the USA and wrote a history text that reflected his hatred.

Almost everyone told the duo to give up all their land and holdings first. People are calling them the Bud Light of ice cream. I’d boycott them, except I already did that years ago.

Give ALL of your property and land back to the Native Americans right now then… or shut up. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 4, 2023

NOooooooo! We Conquered it~

As Erick Erickson said, “Just so we’re all on the same page here, we did not “steal” land from the Indians. We conquered and captured it, and we’re all better off as a result of it. And, before we got here, they were killing each other and capturing each other’s land too.”

That’s true. We also bought a lot of the land.

Just so we’re all on the same page here, we did not “steal” land from the Indians. We conquered and captured it, and we’re all better off as a result of it. And, before we got here, they were killing each other and capturing each other’s land too. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 5, 2023

Related