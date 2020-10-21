Ben Shapiro admits he was wrong — he’s voting for Donald Trump

After ripping President Trump for years and announcing very publicly that he wouldn’t vote for him in 2016, Ben Shapiro admits he was wrong — for the most part. Like Erick Erickson, another Trump hater, he will vote for Trump.

His reasons are threefold.

“First, I was simply wrong about Donald Trump on policy. Second, I wasn’t really wrong about Donald Trump on character, but whatever damage he was going to do, he’s already done, and it’s not going to help if I don’t vote for him this time,” he argued. “And third, most importantly, the Democrats have lost their f—ing minds.”

He should make number three number one. As for character, why do so many people appoint themselves judges of peoples’ character?

Shapiro praised the Trump administration’s handling of tax reform, foreign policy, national security, and pro-life issues.

“I thought he would not be conservative in his governance,” Shapiro said. “I was just wrong on that.”

He also credited the president for becoming “the first president of my lifetime not to start any new wars.”

Shapiro said Democrats and the mainstream media have become a party of “radicalism” and “must not be allowed the mechanisms of power”.

“I have been very clear on my feelings about Donald Trump’s character. I have serious reservations to say the least…,” said Shapiro, but “you don’t have to like Trump’s character, you don’t have to love his Twitter account to vote for him. You don’t have to approve of the crazy or bad things that he says or the way he often acts.”

“But,” Shapiro concluded, “if you care about the Constitution, and economic freedom, and the security of the United States, you really don’t have a whole hell of a lot of choice. You should vote for Trump.”

He finally accepts the obvious. You don’t have to like President Trump to vote for him. Who the Hell cares about his personality? Would people rather vote for a crook who doesn’t tweet badly? Choose policies, choose freedom. Democrats have no respect for your freedoms and plan to take them away.

It’s great that he’s changed his mind, and hopefully, a lot of other never Trumpers get it too.

Watch:

.@BenShapiro: I did not vote for @realDonaldTrump in 2016. I am voting for Donald Trump in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Yx9zxdu9Q1 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 19, 2020