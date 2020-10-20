6-year-old told there’s no such thing as a boy or girl

Dr. Teresa Pierre spoke with Rebel News about her concerns over the gender ideology now being taught in Canadian schools.

Teresa is president of the organization “Parents as First Educators.” She started her advocacy group in 2011 over concerns around the teachings of radical sex education happening in the Catholic school system, but it has since become a voice for concerned parents across Canada.

The schools were caught teaching six-year-olds there was no such thing as a boy or a girl — in 1st Grade. This is from the liberal left who claim they believe in science.

The Canadians also have a new Bill C-6, stating Canadian parents who advocate that their children are not capable of consenting to radical medical treatments (for a sex change) could face a five-year jail sentence.

An LGTQ extremist activist is pushing for the bill.

