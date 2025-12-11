White Lib Wants to Teach Anti-Whiteness, Grades K-12

How do you save a country where half the population elects people like this? This white woman, Kentucky Representative Sarah Stalker, who hates whiteness, is an elected official. People actually elected her.

She said she feels bad about being white every day because she walks around with privilege. Stalker said white men have even more privilege. Never mind how hard they work for their so-called privilege. Stalker wants the children taught in the K-12 school system to think like her.

Race shouldn’t matter, and her view that black people can’t do what white people can do is harmful to blacks as well as whites. She’s a racist.

If she is going to condemn white people – our ancestors, I presume – she should also take a look at the mistakes non-whites make. I won’t go into the crime statistics. Whites today are not responsible for the mistakes of the past that are no longer in place. It is not 1864 or 1964.

If she wants to commit suicide, she should confine it to herself and leave the rest of us out of it. Stalker wants to make every non-white into a pathetic victim. That is insulting to them.

Kentucky Representative Sarah Stalker says white children need the opportunity to feel bad about their skin color in K-12 educational settings. pic.twitter.com/Oq85uKEpKD — Andrew Cooperrider (@KYCooperrider) December 10, 2025

Here is more anti-white stuff. They are not only not privileged, they’re excluded, shunned, demeaned.