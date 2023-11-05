Berkeley Law Dean Racially Discriminated, Reaps What He Sowed

The Dean of Berkeley Law School, Erwin Chemerinsky, racially discriminated [against whites] in faculty hiring. It was in secret, and it is illegal in California.

Now, he’s faced with the racially diverse hatred he fostered unwittingly. In an opinion piece in the LA Times, he wrote of his shock that his own students are anti-Semitic, marching for Hamas and the annihilation of Israel. While he doesn’t believe being anti-Israel is anti-semitic, he does believe seeking the destruction of all of Israel is.

More information and an excerpt after the clip.

EXCLUSIVE: Berkeley Law School dean Erwin Chemerinsky explains how he has secretly enacted a policy of racial discrimination in faculty hiring—which is illegal in California. “If I’m ever deposed, I’m going to deny I said this to you.” pic.twitter.com/GYgtNZfhtb — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 29, 2023

Somehow, as brilliant as he is, he couldn’t figure out that racism is bipartisan, and the more he became part of that racism, the more he furthered this kind of mindless hatred and violence.

He is part of the problem. Perhaps he was trying to get even with the children who stupidly called him a “Christ killer,” or perhaps he thought he could rectify racism with more racism. Nonetheless, he helped bring hell upon Jewish people.

Excerpt from the Opinion piece, Nothing Prepared Me for the Antisemitism I See on College Campuses Now at the LA Times.

I am a 70-year-old Jewish man, but never in my life have I seen or felt the antisemitism of the last few weeks. I have heard antisemitic things from time to time through my life. I remember as a child being called a “dirty Jew,” and my friends and I being called “Christ killers” as we walked to Hebrew school.

I recall a college girlfriend’s parents telling her that she should not go out with me because “Jews are different.” I had an incident in a class I was teaching about the ethics of negotiations, where a student matter of factly said, “the other side will try to Jew you down,” without the slightest sense of how that was a slur.

But none of this prepared me for the last few weeks. On Friday, someone in my school posted on Instagram a picture of me with the caption, “Erwin Chemerinsky has taken an indefinite sabbatical from Berkeley Law to join the I.D.F.” Two weeks ago, at a town hall, a student told me that what would make her feel safe in the law school would be “to get rid of the Zionists.” I have heard several times that I have been called “part of a Zionist conspiracy,” which echoes of antisemitic tropes that have been expressed for centuries.

His Own Students Are Marching for Hamas

I was stunned when students across the country, including mine, immediately celebrated the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7. Students for Justice in Palestine called the terror attack a “historic win” for the “Palestinian resistance.”

A Columbia professor called the Hamas massacre “awesome” and a “stunning victory.”

A Yale professor tweeted, “It’s been such an extraordinary day!” while calling Israel a “murderous, genocidal settler state.” A Chicago art professor posted a note reading, “Israelis are pigs. Savages. Very very bad people. Irredeemable excrement…. May they all rot in hell.”

A UC Davis professor tweeted, “Zionist journalists … have houses w addresses, kids in school,” adding “they can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more.” There are, sadly, countless other examples.

How can anyone celebrate the killing of 260 people attending a music festival, or the brutal massacre of more than 100 people in a kibbutz, or the pulling of people from their houses to take as hostages? If this happened to people who were not Jews would there be such celebrations?

Why is he surprised? Racism begets racism, and it doesn’t matter if you’re a beloved Jewish teacher—Hitler’s beloved Jewish neighbors who helped him as a child didn’t soften his hatred. Hate begets hate.

I wish Dean Chemerinsky well and hope he wakes up. He needs to hire truly diverse people.

We all reap what we sow in the end.

Related