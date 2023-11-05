Insurrection at the White House

A massive mob screamed and threatened outside the White House, chanting, “Allahu Akbar,” knowingly supporting the Hamas genocidal attack on October 7.
Do you see it now? The country is becoming unrecognizable because of the ideology of the past 15 years specifically and the Marxism taught in our schools since the 1960s.
In 2020, the Left completely changed us. The Biden administration of Obama and Soros employees have opened our borders to people who hate us and have encouraged and promoted the violent communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.
We might have time to stop it, and we should try to vote our way out of it. We face an insurrection of the worst kind orchestrated by half the politicians in Congress and enabled by even more, especially in the Senate.
An ideology we’ve allowed is causing this extreme anti-Semitism.
Israel is not committing genocide; it’s war, and they are doing what they can to protect Palestinian civilians. Hamas and the many civilians who participated in the genocidal attack on October 7 are not the victims.
This is what insurrection looks like. They want to bully the figurehead in the Oval Office to abandon Israel and let them get overrun. They must eliminate Hamas.
Democrat Activists have scaled the White House fence carrying a hostile nations foreign flag.
They are defying Secret Service orders.
Vandalizing federal property.
And rioting.
Will a single one even be arrested?
This is a pro-Hamas uprising outside the White House last night.
The Democrats have tried to make something that was a demonstration into an ‘insurrection’ and have placed innocents into long term incarceration.
It will be interesting to see how the spin masters, like those of dystopian novels (e.g. “1984”) spin a real insurrection into a mere demonstration. I guess it will not be a surprise as the insurrections of Antifa and BLM have been “demonstrations” with impunity for years.
I have always looked at the most of Muslims worked into a frenzy about supposed insults to “the Prophet” as the results of a mid control cult. And now we see such a mindless mob in the nations capital, not to mention in major cities around the world.
It is no wonder that the Bible suggests that people are like sheep.
I prefer to compare the mindless mobs demanding something to the chicken that everyday (sometimes twice) climbs up 12 steps to my kitchen door demanding a bit of shredded cheddar cheese. I think these mobs are easier to train than the chicken.
I guess I understand better now the term “useful idiots”.