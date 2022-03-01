Berkeley Prof: White People Are Villains, Might Need to Abolish Them

Professor Zeus Leonardo, an associate dean at Berkeley’s Graduate School of Education, thinks racial justice might mean abolishing white people.

“To abolish whiteness is to abolish white people. That’s very uncomfortable perhaps, but it asks about our definitions of what race is and what racial justice might mean.”

He claims that white people are committed to being villains.

Can you imagine if we said this about black people? He’s inciting people to violence and is promoting hatred.

This is what teachers are learning.

Watch a real villain in action:

During a virtual discussion, a of which surfaced in October, Leonardo suggested reading for students arguing white people are not actually born white, but rather “abused” and “bullied” into becoming white by their white caretakers and guardians.

Recommended reading from the professor of education at Berkeley includes concepts such as “white people are not born white”. White people are “born human” and then “white parents physically and psychologically ABUSE them” into becoming “white people”. pic.twitter.com/GOtjrFCC7m — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) October 18, 2021

Leonardo admitted the idea proposed in the book was “provocative” during the virtual discussion, but nonetheless, he suggested it.

“In whiteness studies, whiteness is the problem to be posed, if not also solved,” Leonardo told students last year at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Education and Human Development.

This is your critical race theory in action. Do you still want your children to learn this garbage?

Okay, then, LeBron wasn’t born black. He was bullied into it.

