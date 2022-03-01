Biden’s Black History Month Speech Was Fabulous – Just Kidding

Joe Biden spoke today at a Black History Month event and struggled to get names straight. He also seems to think the Soviet Union still exists. Our enemies watch these ‘gaffes’ and that should frighten people.

Earlier today, Jill Biden introduced Kamala as the president and then claimed she was joking. Obviously, she wasn’t joking, but she’s not the President or the Vice President.

Later in the day, Joe Biden lied his fool head off about Republicans somehow keeping black votes from counting. How does that lie further black history? Check out the second video.

Jill Biden introducing Kamala Harris: “Ladies and gentlemen, the president… I mean the Vice President… I just said that to make you laugh.”

pic.twitter.com/EGCUHJqu5m — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 28, 2022

Here is Joe Biden claiming Republicans want to eliminate black votes. His audience didn’t seem to buy it judging from the reaction he received.

How did Republicans keep black votes from counting? Will any reporters ever ask him? Biden has done this sort of thing for about fifty years. Why change now?

He didn’t know the name of his UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and called her ‘Linda Greenhouse’.

Does he still hold the code to the nukes? Someone needs to take it away as soon as possible.

Biden claims Republicans are trying to ban black votes “from even counting” pic.twitter.com/hTDb5YiyzJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 28, 2022

Biden calls Linda Thomas-Greenfield — his UN Ambassador — “Linda Greenhouse” pic.twitter.com/rg8ZIkoasw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2022

He’s not real clear on the name of his Supreme Court Justice nominee.

He might have been thinking of Justice Janice Rogers Brown. The Black woman he blocked for two years to serve in the DC Circuit because she would have been put on the SCOTUS. https://t.co/UNxsdhxYk7 — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) February 28, 2022

He might think he’s appointing her to the Senate.

😬 TWO YEARS AGO TODAY: Biden: “I’m looking forward to appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate.”pic.twitter.com/FHaWiolcK8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2022

Putin and the Soviet Union? The Soviet Union has been gone since 1991. His brain is mush.

BIDEN: “Until recently, until the outrage of Putin and the Soviet Union…” pic.twitter.com/YXPL85foeE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2022

This is from the 26th but it’s my favorite Bidenism this week. Biden thinks he’s making things better and the problem lies with us. We are just not “psychologically” able to be happy.

Biden claims he’s made things better but people are “psychologically” unable to “feel happy.” pic.twitter.com/AxgSGBvgZa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 26, 2022

Related