Bill O’Reilly Declares Putin’s “Done” and “Not Coming Back”

Bill O’Reilly explained what he sees happening in the Putin-Ukraine war on his podcast this evening. He said he has the best-informed explanation. It is very different from The Duran analysis we posted earlier today, and for that reason alone, we thought you should hear it.

He believes that China has abandoned Putin and he’s on his own. China told him to negotiate an end to the war. That is good news, but see what you think about his perspective on the war in Ukraine.

It is interesting.

The transcript from Bill’s podcast on Monday

Alright, now I’m going to give you a lot of facts about Ukraine and Russia. So if you do have a pen and paper handy and you’re interested, but I get an awful lot of mail that – and I know, you know, running these facts by you, you can’t, you can’t absorb. Like this is why I say, you know, write it down if you’re really interested.

So I get a lot of mail and they don’t get the information flow, but I’m going to speak a little slower so everybody can get it.

Now the first one is casualties. So this is according to the Reuters news service. Do I believe Reuters? I mean, they have reporters in Ukraine, in the field. They do. So, they say 102 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, 304 injured. Seems low to me, but that’s what Reuters says.

Refugees, more than 400,000 people have left Ukraine, according to Reuters. Most have fled to Poland. Others went to Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, Romania, all bordering countries, obviously to Ukraine. The refugee number comes from The Washington Post. Yeah, I mean, that’s 400,000. Mm-hmm. And Reuters, they’re both in the same ballpark. So I think that’s accurate. Casualties, eh. So how many Russians have been killed? There’s no reliable data. The only number we have comes from the Ukrainian government, that’s not reliable. They say more than 5,000 Russians have been killed. You know, I can’t believe that. I don’t think so, but I’m just using my educated guess factor here.

Now, over the weekend there was a lot of stuff that happened. So Putin himself and Lavrov and all his stooges are now being sanctioned personally. That means they can’t go anywhere of note. I mean, I guess they can go to Shanghai, but who would want to at this time of year? But Europe, and the USA, and Canada, and Australia, they can’t go. All right.

So the E.U is going to freeze Putin and his cronies’ assets. So Putin’s got a lot of money in Switzerland, as I reported months ago. And it’s going to get frozen. The Swiss have stepped up. I’ll tell you about that in a moment – because they’re not members of NATO, remember that. And they’re not members of the E.U either. Switzerland goes its own way because it’s, it’s a banking country. It’s all money in Switzerland – yodeling and money. That’s it.

In the U.K, Boris Johnson’s slapping sanctions, because Russia, the oligarchs have a lot of property in London. Now a lot of it’s, you know, in trusts and under phony names and all that, but Johnson said he’s going to punish Putin and, and his oligarchs who have a property in the U.K.

All right, the Russian planes now cannot land in a lot of countries, still, they can land here in New York and Dulles and Washington because they’re trying to get Americans out of Russia. So the Russian planes still are landing, but in a lot of European countries, they can’t land. So you can see, you know, it’s a noose, and the most important thing is coming up.

So the SWIFT banking system, whereby you can move money fast, Russia can’t participate any longer. And that came from the E.U, not, not Biden. E.U dropped that. So now the banks in Russia are paralyzed. OK, they can’t lend money. Interest rates have doubled in Russia if you can believe it.

All right, Switzerland, so it announced today that it would freeze Russian financial assets in the country and set aside its deeply rooted neutrality. So all the assets, all the money that the oligarchs and Putin himself have in Switzerland are frozen. Now there is a wink-wink on this. They’ll be able to get that money back when the situation, I don’t know, stabilizes? Is that the right word? But for now, the money that the Russians have in Switzerland is frozen. Good.

But this here’s the worst. Ready for the worst on Russia? So the Federation International Football Association, FIFA, F-I-F-A is suspending Russia from competing – can’t play any games. Now you say, Well, why is that more important than financial? The people of Russia, all right, remember, all they hear is that Russia is the greatest guy. Russia’s doing the right thing. Yeah, that’s all they hear. But now their soccer team can’t play. And they’re looking around going, what, what, what? Because that’s their only entertainment in the sports realm, these international games, and there’s a big tournament on March 24th in the European World Cup. They were supposed to play Poland. No. OK. They’re not going to – not going to have a match, they’re kicking them out. So the Russian people now know that Putin’s actions are serious because their football team can’t play. If they hadn’t known already, because in Russia, it’s, it’s bad.

The currency declined 30% today on top of what happened last week, the ruble worth nothing. And the interest rates, as I said, have doubled. So there is no win here for Putin. I’ll get to that in a moment, but Putin is basically on a road to destruction himself. It’s not like he’s going to come back. He’s done. But let me, I don’t want to get ahead of myself.

So the U.N, as we all know, is a symbolic organization, it has no power – but they basically are discussing over there a war crimes tribunal for Putin. Now China would block that. So it’s not going to happen, but it’s out there. It’s like Putin saying, well, I got my Nuke guys on alert. OK, fine. And that’s supposed to scare everybody. And it does. I mean, you know, Putin if he’s a madman – as he could be. He could launch a nuke if he’s crazy. So the U.N’s saying, Hey, you know, we’re going to discuss a war crimes tribunal for Putin.

All right. Inside Russia itself, we don’t get any reportage. There’s no free press there. It’s like China, you can’t get any valid information. So the ruble, we know, because that’s a world market fell 30% today, as I mentioned. Prices have doubled inside Russia. You know, we’re talking about prices for milk and bread and vodka. They’re all double. I mean, people going, Whoa. They don’t have any money anyway. OK? And the Russian banks have doubled their interest rate from 9.5 to 20%. You need to borrow money in Russia, it’s 20% fee. So all of this is just… And there are protests in 50 cities across Russia. About 3,000 Russians have been arrested. It is illegal in Russia, all right, to demonstrate against the government. It’s Illegal. They can arrest you right away.

So all of this chaos inside Russia is why Putin is agreeing to peace talks in Belarus, the neighboring country dominated by Russia to Ukraine. So the Ukrainian government and the Russian government are talking in Belarus. I’m not going to be cynical about this, because I don’t know, you know, what’s happening there, but I know Putin had to do it so that he can report, Oh no, we’re, we’re engaged in peace talks for his own people. You know – this is – people think that Putin can do this and just strut around. Look what happened to Saddam Hussein. He started with invading Kuwait and he wound up with a rope around his neck. Now, granted, Russia is a lot more powerful than Iraq, but it’s the same kind of mindset.

So Putin was relying on China, right, to throw in with him. No. That has not happened. So in the U.N, China’s ambassador says his country supports negotiations. I love this. All right. But does not approve any actions that may exacerbate tensions. So they’re not throwing in with Putin. China’s not throwing in with him, because China knows it could get hurt economically if it does. OK. That is huge.

And here is the piece de resistance. China’s bank in Singapore, huge bank. It controls all the money flow to China from Southeast Asia – has stopped financing Russian oil trades. Not taking any Russian money to buy oil in Singapore. Now, I don’t think you’ve heard that anywhere. And my – I give my credit to my staff that dug that out because I said, watch China, give me a report on what China is doing. Now if that Chinese bank, which again, is enormous, not taking any Russian money, not, will not broker transactions to buy Russian oil in Southeast Asia. That’s huge.

All right, so you can see the octopus that Putin has on his neck. All right. And Putin himself is finished as a credible world leader, no matter what happens. He can never come back. This is why I didn’t think he would invade. Remember, I made that mistake. Because Putin’s about Putin. So now he’s got all his stolen billions – and he stole that money. It’s not government salary money in Switzerland that Putin has. He stole it. All that money’s frozen. OK.

His reputation throughout the world is in tatters. China is not even backing him up. Where is this guy? Little Vlad? Where is he? And it’s not like he can say, Oh, I made a mistake. Come home, the troops from Ukraine. He can’t do that. That would show weakness inside Russia, and the world wouldn’t accept it anyway as penance for Putin. So Putin no longer will be able to participate in world events. All right. He won’t. He’s not going to be at any of the economic summits. His soccer team can’t play anywhere. The Russian national hockey team won’t be able to play anywhere. All right. Everything that Russia has changed in 5 days. Everything. The entire country and there is nothing good about it. Again, that is why I’m a logical thinker. I said, he’s not going to waste his legacy and devastate his country for a stupid invasion of Ukraine, which doesn’t get him anywhere. He’s not going to do that. That was my thinking.

Now there is a school of thought that says he’s insane, that Putin’s insane. And we’ll find out. OK, because if he does invade a NATO country, that’s a shooting war. That will happen. All right. And if he’s got his nuke boys, one nuke and Russia is vaporized. Vaporized. The whole country. That’s how serious this nuke stuff is.

They don’t – not going to play games with nukes. Anybody that ever uses a nuke on this planet, their country is wiped out. OK remember, France has nuclear weapons, Britain has nuclear weapons, Israel has nuclear weapons, The United States has the largest arsenal on the planet – could blow up the planet a thousand times. There’s not going to be anybody left standing in Russia if Putin were to do it – and the only way anybody would ever do that is if they were mad M-A-D, insane. Is Putin insane?

Now, if he is, certainly the Politburo has got to know it. And the military’s got to know it if he’s crazy. They have to know, and that’s the only way you get rid of this guy, this little rodent, from inside Russia. He can be deposed by the military [Snaps Fingers] like that. It’s the military that’s keeping them there, the military can take them out. Politburo doesn’t mean anything over there, because if you don’t tote Putin’s line, you get a bullet in the back of the head. So they’re going to Putin’s line until they know that there’s a strong presence that can remove him, which would be the Russian military. Could happen.

So again, I go back to this question: where’s the positive for Putin? Where is it? There’s not one. And that’s what we’re dealing with – a guy who screwed himself right into the wall. So now’s the time to take him out, Joe Biden – to crush Putin. So he’s gone. Somehow.

Now we have the CIA all over the place in Russia. They got to be reporting back to us, how stable or unstable Putin’s position is. We’ve got assets all over the place in that country. OK. So the CIA and the NSA and all the American intel, they know pretty much how it’s going in Russia inside, I don’t know. All I can give you are the stated facts, which I have, in a clear, concise way, which I have.

So I’m not optimistic or pessimistic here, because I don’t know how insane Putin is, but I’m telling you he doesn’t have any cards. When China, and China – you think Putin is ruthless? China? But they’re basically saying, you know, we’re not going to throw in with this guy, because it’s going to hurt us too much. So, Hey, Vlad, you’re on your own pal. That’s a good thing. That’s the best thing that happened. And again, you’re not going to hear, you’re not going to hear this anywhere but here.

