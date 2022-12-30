Bernie Marcus Calls Out the Disastrous Regime of Joe Biden

In an exclusive interview with the Financial Times published Thursday, co-founder of Home Depot Bernie Marcus stated Biden is “the worst president in the history of this country.”

Bernie Marcus was unequivocal in calling Joe Biden “the worst president in the history of this country,” saying that “we used to have free speech here. We don’t have it,” he said. “The woke people have taken over the world.”

The 93-year-old Bernie Marcus said, “nobody works, nobody gives a damn, “blaming the change on “socialism.”

He said he’s worried about capitalism and blames it on socialism.

“‘Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work — I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid,'” he said, adding that he thinks if he founded Home Depot today, it might not have been as successful.

Undecided voters should ask themselves: Do I want to return to the pre-pandemic Trump nation or the Obama-Biden stagnation?

Marcus believes the success of the company he began with Arthur Blank in 1978 couldn’t happen today because of people standing in the way of the business community.

“We would end up with 15, 16 stores,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times. “I don’t know that we could go further.”

In the interview, Marcus also shared that he supports both President Trump and Ron DeSantis of Florida.

When it comes to 2024, Marcus believes DeSantis will challenge Trump for the GOP nomination.

Marcus told the Financial Times, “It’s going to be very interesting in ‘24 because I think that DeSantis will challenge him. And may the better man win.”

Related