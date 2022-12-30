Russian Foreign Minister: There May Be Hundreds of US Troops in Ukraine

The United States is involved in direct war with Russia, and no one gave the fools of Afghanistan permission. They’re acting freely and without a care. No one is stopping it.

Sitting down with Russia’s Channel One for an interview on Wednesday, Lavrov spoke at length about Washington’s deep involvement in the hostilities in Ukraine.

“Dozens, maybe even hundreds of American troops are in Ukraine, they were there even before the coup,” the FM said, referring to the 2014 ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich by nationalist groups and pro-Western activists. “CIA officers occupied at least one floor in the Security Service of Ukraine.”

“Military specialists are obviously engaged not only in making visits to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, but, of course, in one way or another, they provide direct advisory, and maybe even more than advisory services.”

Given that “Ukraine is receiving more and more and better Western weapons,” the FM said Russian forces are now formulating plans to disrupt the arms shipments, adding that “Railway lines, bridges, and tunnels” are being considered as targets to “make these deliveries more difficult or, ideally, stop them altogether.”

Lavrov argued that Western states declared “war” on Russia nearly a decade ago, soon after the 2014 Euromaidan revolution, followed by US and NATO military support for the post-coup government.

“The collective West, which is headed by a nuclear power – the United States – is at war with us,” he said. “This war was declared on us quite a long time ago, after the coup d’état in Ukraine orchestrated by the United States and, in fact, backed by the European Union.”

MINSK WAS A PLOY

Meanwhile, The French-German Minsk agreement was just a ploy?

Earlier this month, Merkel described Minsk as “an attempt to give Ukraine time” to build up its military. Speaking with the Kyiv Independent, a pro-government Ukrainian outlet, Hollande agreed, saying Merkel was “right on this point.”

“Since 2014, Ukraine has strengthened its military posture. Indeed, the Ukrainian army was completely different from that of 2014. It was better trained and equipped. It is the merit of the Minsk agreements to have given the Ukrainian army this opportunity,” Hollande said, adding that it also stopped the advance of Donbas “separatists” on Mariupol.

That’s so slimy and deceptive.

Merkel, Hollande : la duperie de l’Occident?

Ds un entretien au Kyiv Independent, Hollande reconnait: les accords de Minsk avaient amené la Russie sur le terrain diplomatique, laissant à l’armée de Kiev le tps de se renforcer. Aveu contredisant les déclarations pacifiques d’alors pic.twitter.com/jYFkZroNaQ — Aliénor d’Aubigné ☦️🇷🇸🇷🇺🇫🇷🇦🇲 (@AlienorAubigne) December 29, 2022

Translation: In an interview with the Kyiv Independent, Hollande acknowledges: the Minsk agreements had brought Russia into diplomatic territory, leaving the kyiv army time to strengthen itself. Confession contradicting peaceful declarations of the time.

There’s a type of liberal who’d be embarrassed to fly the American flag but proudly fly the Ukraine flag because they view it as a symbol of “democracy” and “anti-fascism,” even though Ukraine is under martial law and its most tenacious fighters tend to be ideological “fascists” pic.twitter.com/eJIEkH5Xhw — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 24, 2022

