Bernie responds to report Putin wants him for president

“U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter,” The WashingtonPost reported.

Can’t the Russians make up their minds? First, they want Donald Trump as president and now they want Bernie?

President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, according to the usual anonymous sources.

“It is not clear what form that Russian assistance has taken. U.S. prosecutors found a Russian effort in 2016 to use social media to boost Sanders’s campaign against Hillary Clinton, part of a broader effort to hurt Clinton, sow dissension in the American electorate and ultimately help elect Donald Trump,” the report states.

Sanders releases a statement to the Post:

“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president, I will make sure that you do. In 2016, Russia used Internet propaganda to sow division in our country, and my understanding is that they are doing it again in 2020. Some of the ugly stuff on the Internet attributed to our campaign may well not be coming from real supporters.”

He’s talking about the relatively small number of illiterate Russian trolls on the Internet in 2016.

This report comes one day after the Washington Post and the New York Times reported that House lawmakers were told Russia was interfering in the election to help President Trump’s re-election. The part about favoring Trump appears to be false.

Bernie was briefed about a month ago.

He spoke with reporters about it today:

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “Let me tell this to Putin — the American people, whether Republicans, Democrats, independents are sick and tired of seeing Russia and other countries interfering in our elections.” pic.twitter.com/ejcP7YVFlt — The Hill (@thehill) February 21, 2020

The media will possibly dismiss the accusations against Sanders. The narrative is the Russians want Trump.

U.S. intelligence officials say Russians aren’t trying to help one particular candidate, they just want to encourage chaos.

DONALD TRUMP JR POUNCES

Donald Trump Jr. pounced on the report about Sanders, tweeting, “Well he is a communist… also, after Trump put the toughest sanctions in recent history in them it’s much more believable that they would want America to suffer the Bern! Russia trying to help Bernie’s campaign, according to briefing from U.S. officials.”

Well he is a communist… also, after Trump put the toughest sanctions in recent history in them it’s much more believable that they would want America to suffer the Bern! Russia trying to help Bernie’s campaign, according to briefing from U.S. officials https://t.co/bYRcNG16MT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 21, 2020