Bloomberg follows up on his disastrous debate with idiotic billboards

Bloomberg is trolling Trump with billboards in high visibility areas where Trump’s holding rallies this week.

The billboards say things like: “Donald Trump cheats at golf,” “Donald Trump eats burnt steak, Michael Bloomberg likes his medium rare,” “Donald Trump lost the popular vote,” and “Donald Trump went broke running a casino.”

This isn’t satire! Bloomberg is actually doing this.

He thinks they’re clever. Bloomberg is even incompetent as a troll. There is something wrong with Bloomberg.

The President won’t care about these third-grade statements. Leftists can’t meme.

Whoever came up with these should be fired immediately.

According to the ad tracking service Kantar/CMAG, the campaign will have spent more than $415 million in TV, radio and digital advertising since its launch. Money well-spent — just kidding.

Nothing like following up a disastrous debate performance with idiotic billboards.

TWITTER RESPONDS

Bloomberg hiring 12 year olds to do these billboards? These are just plain stupid. 🤣🤣🤣 — Teri Otway (@TeriOtway) February 22, 2020

🤣 That’s the best he’s got? Not even funny! 😅https://t.co/qZsWgdIOGZ — David Naslund – US Patriot – Text TRUMP 88022 (@Legendary2o17) February 22, 2020

Bloomberg is lying I found the real billboard. https://t.co/XhCnsbMPjX pic.twitter.com/WapLkWqDG6 — stephanie anne (@StephanieAnnCou) February 22, 2020

I want to thank the @MikeBloomberg campaign for showing America what a ridiculous & childish man #MiniMike is! Americans have more important things to worry about than how @realDonaldTrump eats his steaks! https://t.co/KkdTaQWgFG — Corenna Cornwell (@corennacornwell) February 22, 2020

people’s reaction dying because they have to ration insulin while Bloomberg’s net worth is 100,000,000 times the cost it took to make this shitty fucking billboard https://t.co/gyhSyA250V — ahhhhh go crazy ahhhh go stupid (@_jack_m_m_) February 22, 2020

Those are ridiculously infantile billboards!! Is that the best the Bloomberg “ geniouses” can do? What a waste of money!!Maybe smart at making money but not so smart at spending it😂 — Marianella Andrade (@MarianellaAndr1) February 22, 2020

I think Bloomberg has a billboard with exactly that message. https://t.co/xQdT9303RY — Mr. Pony Soldier (@mister_nite) February 22, 2020

MEANWHILE IN VEGAS

Meanwhile in Las Vegas, the President is having the last laugh with a huge rally of fans.

THANK YOU Las Vegas, Nevada! I was delighted to be back in a state I love, with proud, hardworking PATRIOTS. With your help, this November, we are going to defeat the Radical Socialist Democrats, and we are going to win Nevada in a landslide! #KAG2020 https://t.co/tCxQIDICAH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020

Lots of Democrats and people who didn’t vote:

Thank you, Colorado! Data: 🤯 ✅ 71,984 Tickets ✅ 38,790 Voters Identified (94% from CO) ✅ 19% Didn’t Vote in 2016 (7,286 voters!!!) ✅ 17% Democrats 😳 Now Las Vegas time. This will help @SenCoryGardner YUGE! — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 21, 2020

Why would anyone vote against someone who has built a great economy?

Obama sure didn’t build this economy… @realDonaldTrump cut taxes, cut regulations and the economy boomed! pic.twitter.com/TLC9WH3mXT — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) February 18, 2020