Bloomberg follows up on his disastrous debate with idiotic billboards

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Bloomberg is trolling Trump with billboards in high visibility areas where Trump’s holding rallies this week.

The billboards say things like: “Donald Trump cheats at golf,” “Donald Trump eats burnt steak, Michael Bloomberg likes his medium rare,” “Donald Trump lost the popular vote,” and “Donald Trump went broke running a casino.”

This isn’t satire! Bloomberg is actually doing this.

He thinks they’re clever. Bloomberg is even incompetent as a troll. There is something wrong with Bloomberg.

The President won’t care about these third-grade statements. Leftists can’t meme.

Whoever came up with these should be fired immediately.

According to the ad tracking service Kantar/CMAG, the campaign will have spent more than $415 million in TV, radio and digital advertising since its launch. Money well-spent — just kidding.

Nothing like following up a disastrous debate performance with idiotic billboards.

TWITTER RESPONDS

MEANWHILE IN VEGAS

Meanwhile in Las Vegas, the President is having the last laugh with a huge rally of fans.

Lots of Democrats and people who didn’t vote:

Why would anyone vote against someone who has built a great economy?

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply