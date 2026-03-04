Bernie & Ro Have a Plan to Steal from Billionaires

Communist Bernie Sanders proposed a 5 percent wealth tax on billionaires that he plans to redistribute to other Americans. He calls it the Make Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share Act,

The billionaires already pay more than their fair share. The principle is the beginning of the end for our financial system.

He would steal the money from 1,000 billionaires, raising $4.4 trillion to spend on welfare.

Representative Ro Khanna, a pinko Democrat ally from California, introduced the legislation in the House.

“This is Senator Sanders’ defining vision for our age,” Khanna said, according to The Washington Post. “It is the most ambitious and transformative legislation for our times to tackle inequality in the New Gilded Age.”

Transformative to communism.

Sanders’ estimates suggest that even after the tax, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s wealth would decline from about $833 billion to $792 billion. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth would fall from $220 billion to $209 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s fortune would shrink from $218 billion to $207 billion.

It doesn’t take into account the other taxes billionaires pay.

Forget the fact that he has no right to take the money. They already pay billions in taxes. And the robbery never ends for leftists. It becomes an ATM for the greedy hardcore left.

Now that Bernie is a millionaire, he is only going after billionaires. He used to want to steal from millionaires.

It’s un-American.