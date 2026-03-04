Iran Picks a New Ayatollah After Israel Bombed Their Location

Israeli forces struck a building during a gathering of Iran’s Supreme Council on Tuesday as officials gathered to choose a successor to the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a senior Israeli official told Fox News.

“Israel struck while they were counting the votes for the appointment of the supreme leader,” the official said.

Israeli officials believe multiple Iranian officials responsible for counting the votes in the succession process were killed in the strike. The officials were not among the ruling clerics or top mullahs.

Iran claimed the building was empty! We don’t know who died yet, but we do know that they chose an Ayatollah. They chose Khamanei’s son, Mojtaba Khamanei. He has a target on his back.

Additional Strikes

Israel is planning to enter Lebanon; two Iranian drones hit the US mission in Saudi Arabia, and rioters died at the US embassy in Karachi. There is also an Iranian girls’ school that was allegedly hit during Operation Epic Fury. However, it is under investigation by CENTCOM. At least one video aired by the UN is of an Iranian attack on Israeli children in January.

Additionally, Drones hit the parking lot of the US consulate in Dubai.

Dubai

A fire in the parking lot of a building near the U.S. consulate in Dubai has been put out following a drone strike. No one was injured, according to the Dubai Media Office.

“Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone’s safety and security,” a post on the social platform X stated.

Officials posted earlier in the day that the fire had been caused by a “drone targeting operation.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters ahead of a closed-door briefing with senators about the U.S. operation in Iran on Tuesday that the drone struck adjacent to the chancellery building and “all personnel are accounted for.”

“As you’re aware, we began drawing down personnel from our diplomatic facilities in advance of this,” Rubio said. “We’ve been very fortunate, obviously, but our embassies and diplomatic facilities are under direct attack from a terroristic regime.”

Israel in Lebanon

The Israeli government says it has authorized its forces to advance into Lebanon and “take control of additional areas” to prevent Hezbollah from using them to fire into Israeli border settlements as part of Operation Roaring Lion, Jerusalem’s counterpart of the American Operation Epic Fury.

Israel is reacting to the decision “of the Hezbollah terror organization to join the campaign of the Iranian terror regime” and is moving forward to occupy land used to launch attacks against Israeli border communities, they said on Tuesday morning.

Translation of the first clip:

The IDF completed a short time ago a wave of strikes targeting command centers, weapons storage facilities, and satellite communication components of the Hezbollah terror organization’s intelligence headquarters in the Beirut area, which were used under civilian cover.

Communication sites used by the Hezbollah terror organization as terror infrastructures, in which the organization used to carry out terror activities and intelligence gathering, and that also served the organization for propaganda purposes, were targeted.

All the targets that were attacked are terror targets intended to serve the terror organization to advance and execute various terror plots against IDF forces and civilians of the State of Israel.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to reduce the chance of harm to civilians, including advance warnings, the use of precision munitions, and aerial observations.

The IDF is acting forcefully against the decision of the Hezbollah terror organization to join the campaign and operate under the auspices of the Iranian terror regime, and will not allow harm to civilians of the State of Israel and residents of the North in particular.

צה”ל השלים גל תקיפה במרכזי הכובד בביירות הותקפו רכיבי תקשורת במתקני תעמולה ששימשו את מטה המודיעין של חיזבאללה צה”ל השלים לפני זמן קצר, גל תקיפות לעבר מפקדות, מחסני אמצעי לחימה, ורכיבי תקשורת לווינית של מטה המודיעין של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב ביירות ששומשו בכסות אזרחית.… pic.twitter.com/2tzRL1CJRY — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 3, 2026

Drones in Riyadh

The US Embassy in Riyadh was struck by two drones last night, Saudi officials said.

Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry said the attack caused a small fire and some building damage. There were no injuries, and normal operations continued.

The US Mission to Saudi Arabia has issued a shelter-in-place alert for Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dhahran and is limiting nonessential travel to any military installations in the region. They recommended that American citizens in the Kingdom to shelter in place immediately. It added that it encouraged all Americans to “maintain a personal safety plan.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pakistan Riot

As Sentinel noted, hundreds of pro-Iranian Pakistanis attacked the US embassy in Karachi. Nine to twenty rioters died.

It is not known if Marines were involved in the shootings.